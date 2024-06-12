Diplomatico Rum Kicks Off With UEFA Euro 2024 & Avenue C

Avenue C, has launched an exclusive campaign for Brown-Forman’s Diplomatico Rum, leveraging the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 tournament. The campaign aims to target a highly sought-after affluent spirits drinker in the Australian market.

In a cluttered sports sponsorship environment, Brown-Forman faced the challenge of creating prominence for Diplomatico Rum with refinement and class. To chase awareness single-mindedly, they needed an environment that could amplify reach and align with the brand’s personality and craftsmanship—and do so differently from the category.

Avenue C interrogated the audience’s passions and pinpointed European football as the ideal platform, with over 60% of their target demographic religiously following the sport. The upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 tournament presented an ideal opportunity for Diplomatico Rum to make a significant impact, attach itself to the beautiful game, and stand apart from other Rum competitors.

The campaign will surround UEFA Euro 2024 on Optus Sport, encompassing both linear and BVOD platforms. Additional integrated Golden Breaks, sponsor billboards and a brand lift study have also been secured to maximise campaign effectiveness.

The creative direction for this campaign, “Heart of the Rum,” aligns the passion inherent in Diplomatico with the passion felt by many bleary-eyed Australians during this once-in-four-year event.

“Avenue C constantly think outside of the box when responding to our media briefs and this year’s response didn’t disappoint. We are extremely excited to see our Super Premium rum Diplomatico mixing with the stars of Euro 2024 through our Optus Sport partnership. We hope this campaign introduces Australians to Diplomatico Rum and encourages trial of our delicious liquid throughout the tournament leading up to World Rum Day on the 2nd of July,” said Richard Dredge, senior brand manager at Brown-Forman.

“Working with Brown-Forman is always fun and exciting. The collaboration, respect and belief they place in us allows us to constantly look for solutions to elevate our brands and explore new avenues. Diplomatico is proof of this, from the initial presentation and each step along the way, the team have worked alongside us to make each touchpoint as relevant and impactful as possible and we look forward to our work translating into business results,” said Elena Gianni, group business director with Avenue C.

Client team:

Ollie Dickson – Marketing Director

Mark Fischer – Marketing Manager SP Portfolio

Richard Dredge – Senior Brand Manager

Dany Karpf – Brand Manager

Tianwei Pang – Integrated Marketing Communications Manager

Conor Fisk – Content and Social Manager

Avenue C team:

Melissa Mullins – Chief Strategy Officer

Elena Giannini – Business Director

Clare Zappia – Media Director

Chris Zoomerschoe – Digital Director

Partners:

META, Optus Sport and YouTube