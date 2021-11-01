Digital Telco Circles.Life Appoints Cummins&Partners And Mediahub

Circles.Life has announced the appointment of creative agency Cummins&Partners and media agency Mediahub, after a highly competitive pitch process.

The duo will launch Circles.Life’s first creative campaign in Australia in November, through the new brand platform ‘Switch To You’.

Circles.Life is not just a digital telco, it’s a lifestyle and entertainment brand for young Australians. Circles.Life offers the value, flexibility, transparency and control that millennials expect, while allowing them to live their lives to the fullest both online and offline.

Emilie Chell, head of marketing at Circles.Life (pictured) said: “The customer is at the centre of everything we do, they are the main character in our brand story. We want to be seen as an entertainment brand, but we’re not the entertainers – we’re merely the stage on which it is set. Both Cummins&Partners and Mediahub have shown an exceptional understanding for what we’re trying to do in the Australian market, and we couldn’t be more excited to have them on board.”

Cummins&Partners have developed the creative brand concept ‘Switch To You’, which will be rolled out in November across a range of media placements. The concept brings to life Circles.Life’s customer centricity, helping Aussies be artists, innovators, creators, gamers, developers – whatever they want to be.

Kirsty Muddle, CEO, Cummins&Partners, said: “We love Circles.Life’s challenger proposition, and are culturally well aligned with the team. We’re excited to launch this brand campaign and honor the bravery it took for them to create a telco willing to play differently in the Australian market.”

Mediahub will now be responsible for all of Circles.Life’s media as well as providing tech and analytics support in the performance marketing space. Demonstrating a deep understanding of the business, customers and need to deliver high quality leads was essential to winning the competitive pitch.

Andrew Livingston, executive director of Mediahub, said: “We loved the fact that Circles.Life is a disruptor in its industry and seeks to reset the mobile landscape for their customers.”

“We were confident that Mediahub’s challenger positioning would resonate well with the team at Circles.Life and are delighted to have achieved this fantastic win. This partnership reflects our shared values; to take risks and disrupt, whilst delivering standout work that delivers real business results.”