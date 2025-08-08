Digital Audio Revenue Spikes As CRA Reports $309M Q2 Revenue

Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA) has reported total radio revenue across all Australian commercial networks of $309.2 million for Q2 2025, remaining stable year-on-year (YOY) as digital growth powers performance.

CRA revenue results were compiled by media analytics firm Milton Data. Broadcast revenue includes metro and regional advertising, while digital audio encompasses streaming and podcasting.

Metro broadcast radio remained stable at $177.1 million, while regional radio saw a 5.3 per cent YOY dip to $103.4 million. The flat result comes amid election-related advertising shifts and softness in a few key brand categories.

Digital audio revenue continued its upward trajectory, rising 27.4 per cent to total $28.7 million.

CRA noted that it had several projects in train set to drive future growth, including the CRA Audio ID solution to deliver smarter targeting, an upgraded RadioApp to enhance consumer engagement, and a new national campaign.

“The strength of digital growth and the consistency of metro broadcast are clear signals of audio’s enduring value. While there are challenges in the broader advertising sector which we have felt in some regional markets, it’s clear to us where the market is shifting, and we’re acting to capture more of that demand,” Lizzie Young, CEO of CRA said.

“Advertisers are requiring more certainty for investment confidence. They need more insight, more efficiency, more return; audio is perfectly positioned to deliver on all fronts. With CRA Audio ID launching, our upgraded RadioApp rolling out, and our Power of Audio campaign hitting the market, we’re giving advertisers the tools and proof points they need to unlock audio’s full potential. Supporting it with a clear total audio strategy to perform at their best,” Young added.