Delicious Delivers Record Audience

delicious., Australia’s leading premium food and lifestyle media brand, achieved its largest digital audience on record in May, according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for May 2023.

delicious.com.au delivered an audience of 1.696 million, up 34.3 per cent month-on-month, and 17 million page views for the month of May. The delicious. audience has extended its reach by 35.79 per cent since January when Ipsos iris first launched. delicious. Editorial director Kerrie McCallum said the numbers are reflective of a renewed content strategy focused on changing consumer needs.

“To address the cost-of-living pressures Australians are facing we set out to provide our audience with recipes from quick and healthy midweek meals through to desserts designed for effortless entertaining at home.

“Our travel content has been amplified following the resurgence in interest in international destinations and airline experiences, delivering a 24 per cent increase in search traffic month-on-month to the site section. Also proving incredibly popular was content that spoke to the mindset of the country during key cultural moments, such as the coronation of King Charles III and Mother’s Day.

“American Express delicious. Month Out, our month-long event encouraging people to get out and enjoy the rich dining culture of their city with exclusive offers, events and experiences, returned to Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide in May. It was the most successful campaign to-date, exceeding all of our metrics, including more than doubling the number of visitors to the site section year-on-year.

“To reach a premium food audience of 1.696 million Australians is a testament to the work of the entire delicious. team. We are way ahead of our competitors and thrilled with the results.” delicious. expanded its reach with an 82 per cent increase in its audience of 14-24 year-olds, and a 36 per cent increase in its audience of 25-39 year-olds, the biggest demographic group for the brand at 26.12 per cent. Ipsos iris is Australia’s new digital audience measurement currency endorsed by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the trade association for online advertising in Australia, providing accurate data about the 21 million Australians aged 14+ who access a wide variety of digital content and services across Smartphone, PC/Laptop and Tablet devices.