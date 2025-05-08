Debate Club Delivers: South Asian Australian Perspectives Lead The Diversity Conversation At Sunrise Festival By Blackbird

Diversity and inclusion aren’t accessories to corporate culture, writes Debate Club’s Steph Darmanin, they are foundational. And nowhere was that more evident than at Sunrise by Blackbird, where ideas were contested, perspectives were challenged, and diverse voices took the stage in one of the festival’s most compelling sessions: Debate Club.

The headline debate – Science Fiction vs. Economists: Who Predicts the Future Better? – was more than a playful, intellectual duel. It was a showcase of how inclusive storytelling, public speaking and representation can electrify a room full of business leaders.

On stage, fintech founder Trina Ray Chowdhury and managing director Vinisha Rathod went head-to-head with arguments that blended logic, creativity, and culture. Illuminating the experience was MC and community builder Arushi Srivastava, whose charisma earned rave reviews.

“From someone who hasn’t debated since Year 9,” said Carlene Kemp, chief people officer at Blackbird, “it was such a joy to be part of the Debate Club judging panel at Sunrise – dynamic, energising, and full of spice. The incredible Arushi absolutely ruled as MC, keeping the crowd hooked right through to the final rebuttal.”

This wasn’t your typical corporate event. It was vibrant, rigorous, and driven by purpose. As Sandeep Varma, founder and CEO of SAARI Collective, observed: “Debate Club was the heart of Sunrise.”

“It represented the full spectrum of diversity on offer with so many women of different origin points.” The debate welcomed individuals born overseas and born in Australia, spanning generations and professional sectors – all bringing layered, lived experience into the arena.

This is the essence of Debate Club. Rapidly becoming one of Australia’s most unique event platforms, Debate Club is a hub for professionals to meet and move conversations forward, with diversity and inclusion built into its DNA.

The mission is simple: create a space where people from all walks of life engage in dialogue that builds empathy, challenges perspectives, and sharpens communication. Participants range from seasoned executives to emerging voices, many stepping onto the stage for the very first time.

Debate Club is more than public speaking practice – it fosters growth in leadership and community building, because being an effective communicator requires so much more than just knowing your material.

It’s the ability to read the room, respond with empathy, pivot and improvise, and still make the message land. That kind of agility doesn’t come naturally for most; it’s practised and learned. Debate Club provides a safe space, especially for women and individuals from multicultural backgrounds, who are too often excluded from these opportunities.

“It was an entertaining contest of ideas, which is the community at its best – discussing tech, startups, and creativity,” said Varma. “It was interesting to see the vote split between the amazing judges and audience poll. Everyone was very inspired by both sides’ arguments.”

When it comes to predicting the future, Varma says, “ideally we look at a combination of both: where people in startups are inspired by literature and the arts, but also the practical realities of economics, and the technology that’s out there. I think you need a marriage of both to round out a full picture of what the future holds.”

And future-building is exactly what SAARI Collective is about. As Australia’s largest startup for South Asian leaders and creatives, SAARI champions representation across media, startups, and the arts. It provides a national platform for storytelling, advocacy, and impact – built on shared values of empathy, integrity, and ambition.

The community is dedicated to ensuring South Asian Australians are visible, connected, and leading across industries. SAARI believes in reflecting the true face of Australia through its stories, and in celebrating the strength that comes from diversity.

Because when you make space for new voices, you don’t just change the conversation – you change the outcomes for the community at large.