Dean Boxall Celebrates Brookvale Unions Latest Win In New Campaign Via Clems

Clemenger BBDO has sought the help of Australia’s ‘most passionate swimming coach’ Dean Boxall, to create a new campaign to launch Brookvale Union’s latest product, Vodka Passionfruit.

Videos of Boxall went viral after the Tokyo Olympics, displaying his impassioned hip-thrusting, fist-pumping reaction to swimmer Ariarne Titmus winning Gold in the 400-metre freestyle.

Continuing the brand’s ‘Quality Nonsense’ platform, Boxall is shown packing boxes of Brookvale Union Vodka Passionfruit with the passion he normally reserves for coaching Australian competitive swimmers.

The new campaign was produced by Clemenger Studios, Clemenger BBDO’s in-house production facility.

“Vodka Passionfruit joins Brookvale Union’s line up of epic tasting, ridiculously refreshing, full-flavoured Aussie classics. With Brookvale Union being all about Quality Nonsense, what better way to announce the launch of this new passion-filled liquid gold than with a barrage of hip-thrusting, fist-pumping, and whoop-whooping from arguably Australia’s most passionate individual? Dean was a great sport; we just hope he doesn’t sue us for losing his voice in the process,” said Lucy Pratt, senior brand manager and purveyor of quality nonsense.

“Dean’s passion for life made him the perfect partner for Brookvale Union. He’s an absolute delight and he really did put a lot of passion into boxing those boxes,” said senior Clemenger BBDO creatives Ellie Dunn and Hugh O’Connor.

The specially-boxed Dean Boxall boxes of Brookvale Union’s Vodka Passionfruit will be available in stores while stocks last. The campaign will appear across online video YouTube and BVOD and across Social Media.

CREDITS

Brookvale Union

Senior Brand Manager: Lucy Pratt

Brand Manager: Max Farrow

Clemenger BBDO

Chief Creative Officer: Jim Curtis

Senior Art Director: Hugh O’Connor

Senior Copywriter: Ellie Dunn

Managing Partner: Scott Balalas

Business Director: Kinsella Bruck & Ava Hawes

Business Manager: Elyse Paone

Account Executive: Golda Sanchez

Strategy Director: Leigh Arbon

Executive Producer: Karolina Bozajkovska

Senior Producer: Jo Howlett

National Traffic Manager: Karen Kushinsky

Clemenger Studios

Director: Tom Pollard

Producer: Jo Howlett

Editor: Andy Packer

Sound: Robbie Balatincz