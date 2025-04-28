Deadhouse Films Snares Helen Tuck For Producer Role Following “Years Of Collaboration”

Award-winning boutique production company Deadhouse Films is thrilled to announce the appointment of Helen Tuck to its core team as producer.

The addition of Tuck to the team marks an exciting new chapter for the company as it celebrates its tenth anniversary and expands beyond its established horror roots, with exciting plans to venture into comedy and drama productions while maintaining the company’s trademark high production value and commitment to unique storytelling.

Bringing 15 years of industry experience to Deadhouse Films Tuck is currently producing two feature films for the company – the creature horror co-production with Meraki Films “It Will Find You” which is in the final stages of post-production and preparing for its festival run, and the CGI-heavy science fiction thriller Resonance.

Founded a decade ago, Deadhouse Films has built a reputation for producing quality genre content with international appeal. The company is known for discovering and nurturing emerging filmmakers from underrepresented groups and creating smart, thought-provoking genre films rather than conventional slasher fare. Credits include Deadhouse Dark, Event Zero and the Skinford franchise.

Tuck’s joining creates a capacity for scale at Deadhouse Films, allowing the company to pursue more ambitious projects while staying true to its mission of putting people and projects first.

Tuck was recognised as one of Inside Film magazine’s ‘Rising Talents’ of 2024, and her producing credits include a segment in the Shudder Original feature Scare Package II and the short film Over The Edge. She also worked in production on the Shudder Original Series Deadhouse Dark. Her impressive makeup career spans both independent and major studio productions, with countless crew credits including work on Thor: Love and Thunder, The Fall Guy, Talk To Me and Furiosa, showcasing her versatile talents across different production environments.

“Helen is the perfect fit for Deadhouse Films, and she brings a fresh perspective that is going to prove a shot-in-the-arm for the business. She has a keen eye for story and talent, and her dual background in both the creative and production sides of filmmaking gives her a unique advantage. Having already collaborated with Helen many times, I’ve seen first hand how her passion and expertise elevate every project she touches. As we look to expand, Helen’s vision will be instrumental in writing the company’s next chapter”, said Deadhouse Films’ founder Enzo Tedeschi.

“Joining Deadhouse Films as Producer marks not just a personal milestone but feels like a natural evolution after years of collaboration. I’m so excited to take on the strategic expansion of our slate to embrace diverse genres that challenge and captivate audiences, while maintaining the distinctive voice and high production value audiences expect from us”, added Tuck on her new role.