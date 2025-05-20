AdvertisingNewsletter

Dan Sparkes Joins Up With Fellow Ex-Bullfrog At Hellions

Staff Writers
3 Min Read
Dan Sparkes, centre.

Dan Sparkes has joined his fellow ex-Bullfrog staff at Hellions as partner. Sparkes’ appointment is the agency’s first since it was founded in February by Elle Bullen and Mike Doman.

Sparkes nearly two-decade career spans top agencies including Leo Burnett, DDB, CHEP and Bullfrog, where he created campaigns for major brands such as AGL, Oxfam, Ecosa, 7-Eleven, Peters Ice Cream, Schmackos, Seek, RACV, Samsung and Honda.

More recently, Sparkes was instrumental in growing Bullfrog from a four person start up to being recognised as Victorian and Independent Agency of the Year at the B&T Awards.

His standout work includes the anti-cyberbullying initiative ‘Reword’, the ‘Mo-Hair Suit’ for Politix x Movember, ‘Give a Flybuys’ and AIA’s ‘All or Something’ platform. Sparke’s contributions have been recognised globally, earning accolades at Cannes, D&AD, SXSW, One Show, and The Webbys.

Beyond his creative endeavours, Sparkes serves as director of education at MADC, where he champions practical, craft-focused learning for emerging talent.

“It’s rare to find a place that matches your ambition and enthusiasm beat for beat”, said Sparkes. “The world has a zero tolerance for mediocre work – and Hellions’ ambition to make the extraordinary sets an unambiguous bar: create things that earn their place in the world and make people, brands and businesses more valuable.”

“The chance to build something I’m proud to work at every day, alongside some very talented friends, is a no brainer for me. Hellions feels like home, and the combination of mischief and independence in the air gives big school camp energy – which I’m one hundred per cent here for.”

Mike Doman, partner at Hellions, added: “Dan’s ambition and work ethic is only matched by the size of his heart. He’d run through a brick wall to make great work, would lie down in traffic to help his team, and he cracks sensational gags. He’s individually brilliant but brings everyone around him up to his level as well.”

“More than that, though, we just absolutely love the guy. When we heard Dan was freelancing, we threw some serious elbows to get to the front of the line to hire him – and we’re bouncing off the walls with joy that’s he’s decided to become a Hellion.”

Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

