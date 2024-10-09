Daily Mail Australia Launches Dedicated Shopping Channel

Daily Mail Australia has launched its Shopping Channel, featuring product reviews, sales events coverage, trend predictions, and sharing price drops on popular and recommended items.

This content mix aims to help readers make informed purchase decisions and provide savings with budget-friendly buys.

“With the ongoing rises in living costs and the phenomenal demand for shopping content from our audience, there’s never been a better time to expand and launch a dedicated shopping destination,” said head of commercial content, Sarah Fitzmaurice.

“The new channel provides readers with the trusted commerce coverage they’ve come to love from our expert team of editors and writers. This shopping content provides our readers with the information they need when researching purchases online to shop with confidence,” added Fitzmaurice.

“For our clients and partners, the new channel offers the opportunity to place brands in a trusted environment in front of our highly engaged and high-intent audiences at scale”.

“We are the go-to for lifestyle content in Australia and we have the responsibility of setting the trends, not just writing about them and it’s a responsibility we don’t take lightly,” said head of lifestyle, Laura House.

“We cover products and brands with a unique perspective and the audience engagement on our shopping content indicates that we are getting it right. We know our readers look to us to make sure we’re sharing the newest stories, the hottest takes, and the information that is most valuable to them,” said House.

“Our new Shopping Channel is the result of our lifestyle and commercial teams working closely together to deliver highly engaging and informative content, and I’m excited to be a part of its current and future growth,” said Daily Mail Australia editor Felicity Hetherington.