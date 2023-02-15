Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite out best-performing article from the previous day to see if we, as writers, still have any purpose and meaning in this brave new world.

And boy, have we got a doozy today. The Super Bowl happened over the weekend and, as ever, the ads and Halftime show overshowed the actual sport. Our Super Bowl ad wrap went gangbusters on B&T yesterday.

We asked ChatGPT to “Write an article with a headline ranking the best and worst adverts from the Super Bowl, and include statistics around ad spend and effectiveness in the style of B&T.” And wouldn’t you know, it picked an ad about AI as the best. The singularity is here, folks. However, the robot’s article was much shorter than ours and it decided to ignore our request of including a headline for the article.

Here’s what it, eventually, wrote:

Ranking the Best and Worst Super Bowl Ads: Ad Spend and Effectiveness Revealed

The Super Bowl is not just a championship game of the National Football League, it’s also the most-watched television event in the United States, making it one of the most valuable advertising opportunities for brands. This year’s Super Bowl saw an estimated ad spend of over $500 million, with brands competing to create the most memorable and effective ads. In this article, we’ll rank the best and worst ads from the Super Bowl and examine their effectiveness.

Best Ads:

Amazon’s “Alexa’s Body” – Amazon’s ad featured the voice assistant Alexa embodied in a human form, and it was a hit with viewers. According to iSpot.tv, the ad generated the most social media activity, with 164,000 social media engagements. The ad’s use of humor and celebrity endorsements, with Michael B. Jordan playing the human version of Alexa, made it a fan favorite. Jeep’s “The Middle” – The ad, featuring Bruce Springsteen, showcased a message of unity and hope, resonating with many viewers in a time of political and social division. The ad ranked as the most effective ad, with a 9.6% lift in brand interest, according to YouGov data. Uber Eats’ “Wayne’s World & Cardi B” – The ad featured the classic characters Wayne and Garth from the 1990s film “Wayne’s World,” along with rapper Cardi B. The ad’s humor and pop culture references helped it gain the attention of viewers, generating 64,000 social media engagements.

Worst Ads:

Oatly’s “Wow No Cow” – The ad featured Oatly’s CEO singing a jingle about oat milk. The ad’s strange and awkward nature failed to resonate with viewers, with a 31.5% negative rating on YouGov. Robinhood’s “We are all Investors” – The ad aimed to promote the democratization of investing but failed to land with viewers. The ad received a 36.7% negative rating on YouGov, with many criticizing the brand’s handling of the GameStop stock market frenzy earlier this year. T-Mobile’s “Rockstar 5G” – The ad featured rapper and social media star, Nicki Minaj, in a strange, chaotic setting. The ad’s overly bizarre tone left many viewers confused, resulting in a 26.5% negative rating on YouGov.

While some ads missed the mark, others proved to be highly effective in terms of generating buzz and brand interest. According to YouGov data, the top five ads in terms of lift in brand interest were Jeep’s “The Middle,” Doritos’ “Flat Matthew,” Mountain Dew’s “Major Melon,” M&M’s “Come Together,” and Scotts Miracle-Gro’s “Keep Growing.”

In conclusion, the Super Bowl remains a significant advertising event for brands, with ad spend in the hundreds of millions. While some ads proved to be effective in generating brand interest and social media activity, others failed to connect with viewers, resulting in negative reviews. As always, the Super Bowl presents both risks and opportunities for brands, and it will be interesting to see how they continue to innovate and adapt to reach consumers in the future.