Daily ChatGPT: Robot Judges The Super Bowl Ads

Daily ChatGPT: Robot Judges The Super Bowl Ads
Chat GPT
By Chat GPT
SHARE
THIS



Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite out best-performing article from the previous day to see if we, as writers, still have any purpose and meaning in this brave new world.

And boy, have we got a doozy today. The Super Bowl happened over the weekend and, as ever, the ads and Halftime show overshowed the actual sport. Our Super Bowl ad wrap went gangbusters on B&T yesterday.

We asked ChatGPT to “Write an article with a headline ranking the best and worst adverts from the Super Bowl, and include statistics around ad spend and effectiveness in the style of B&T.” And wouldn’t you know, it picked an ad about AI as the best. The singularity is here, folks. However, the robot’s article was much shorter than ours and it decided to ignore our request of including a headline for the article.

Here’s what it, eventually, wrote:

Ranking the Best and Worst Super Bowl Ads: Ad Spend and Effectiveness Revealed

The Super Bowl is not just a championship game of the National Football League, it’s also the most-watched television event in the United States, making it one of the most valuable advertising opportunities for brands. This year’s Super Bowl saw an estimated ad spend of over $500 million, with brands competing to create the most memorable and effective ads. In this article, we’ll rank the best and worst ads from the Super Bowl and examine their effectiveness.

Best Ads:

  1. Amazon’s “Alexa’s Body” – Amazon’s ad featured the voice assistant Alexa embodied in a human form, and it was a hit with viewers. According to iSpot.tv, the ad generated the most social media activity, with 164,000 social media engagements. The ad’s use of humor and celebrity endorsements, with Michael B. Jordan playing the human version of Alexa, made it a fan favorite.
  2. Jeep’s “The Middle” – The ad, featuring Bruce Springsteen, showcased a message of unity and hope, resonating with many viewers in a time of political and social division. The ad ranked as the most effective ad, with a 9.6% lift in brand interest, according to YouGov data.
  3. Uber Eats’ “Wayne’s World & Cardi B” – The ad featured the classic characters Wayne and Garth from the 1990s film “Wayne’s World,” along with rapper Cardi B. The ad’s humor and pop culture references helped it gain the attention of viewers, generating 64,000 social media engagements.

Worst Ads:

  1. Oatly’s “Wow No Cow” – The ad featured Oatly’s CEO singing a jingle about oat milk. The ad’s strange and awkward nature failed to resonate with viewers, with a 31.5% negative rating on YouGov.
  2. Robinhood’s “We are all Investors” – The ad aimed to promote the democratization of investing but failed to land with viewers. The ad received a 36.7% negative rating on YouGov, with many criticizing the brand’s handling of the GameStop stock market frenzy earlier this year.
  3. T-Mobile’s “Rockstar 5G” – The ad featured rapper and social media star, Nicki Minaj, in a strange, chaotic setting. The ad’s overly bizarre tone left many viewers confused, resulting in a 26.5% negative rating on YouGov.

While some ads missed the mark, others proved to be highly effective in terms of generating buzz and brand interest. According to YouGov data, the top five ads in terms of lift in brand interest were Jeep’s “The Middle,” Doritos’ “Flat Matthew,” Mountain Dew’s “Major Melon,” M&M’s “Come Together,” and Scotts Miracle-Gro’s “Keep Growing.”

In conclusion, the Super Bowl remains a significant advertising event for brands, with ad spend in the hundreds of millions. While some ads proved to be effective in generating brand interest and social media activity, others failed to connect with viewers, resulting in negative reviews. As always, the Super Bowl presents both risks and opportunities for brands, and it will be interesting to see how they continue to innovate and adapt to reach consumers in the future.

Please login with linkedin to comment

ChatGPT super bowl

Latest News

Tortoise & Hare Names Martin Carlill In Digital Lead Role
  • Technology

Tortoise & Hare Names Martin Carlill In Digital Lead Role

Tortoise & Hare CX agency has hired digital expert and academic Martin Carlill (lead image) into a recently created digital lead role, effective immediately. Carlill is a key hire for the Tortoise & Hare team as the customer experience agency prepares for massive growth in 2023, following a stellar re-brand in 2022. Trusted customer advisor […]

VaynerMedia Names Yash Murthy As Group Creative Director
  • Advertising

VaynerMedia Names Yash Murthy As Group Creative Director

VaynerMedia Asia Pacific has announced the appointment of Yash Murthy (lead image) as group creative director as the agency continues to rapidly grow in Australia. In his role, Murthy will lead the creative vision for the agency, working in partnership with Amy Bradshaw, head of Australia. With well over a decade spent at some of […]

Indie Agency SLIK Strengthens Indigenous Credentials
  • Advertising

Indie Agency SLIK Strengthens Indigenous Credentials

Independent creative agency SLIK is now registered as an Indigenous business with Supply Nation, a non-profit organisation that aims to grow the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander business sector through the promotion of supplier diversity. Becoming a registered business with Supply Nation is no easy feat. However, SLIK’s co-founder, director and Wiradjuri man Kyle Bennett […]

Pinterest Academy Finally Comes To Aus To Help Marketers Pinch Pennies Off Pinners
  • Technology

Pinterest Academy Finally Comes To Aus To Help Marketers Pinch Pennies Off Pinners

Pinterest has launched the Pinterest Academy, an e-learning platform helping advertisers engage and inspire their target audiences on the platform. Courses will start with the basics, covering topics such as ‘Why Pinterest?’ From there, Pinterest Academy courses will share guidance on ad formats and how to use measurement tools. Plus, they will take a look […]

LiSTNR Announced Australia’s Number One Podcast Network
  • Media

LiSTNR Announced Australia’s Number One Podcast Network

LiSTNR has had a strong start to 2023 reaffirming its position as Australia’s number one podcast network with more than 6.16 million monthly listeners in the January Triton Podcast Ranker released today. LiSTNR also retained the number one podcasts in its genre, including “Hamish & Andy” as Australia’s favourite comedy podcast, “7am” with Schwartz Media […]

Netball Australia Teams Up With Tradable Bits To Boost Fan Engagement
  • Technology

Netball Australia Teams Up With Tradable Bits To Boost Fan Engagement

Netball Australia has formed a new partnership with Tradable Bits, whose platform offers more than 35 digital experiences designed to boost fan engagement. Tradable Bits’ platform has trivia, quizzes, instant win games, predictors, user-generated content tools, and live engagement capabilities which Netball Australia hopes will deliver value to fans and brand partners alike. The sporting […]

Melbourne Fashion Festival Partners With Kmart
  • Marketing

Melbourne Fashion Festival Partners With Kmart

In its 27th year, Australia’s largest and longest-running consumer fashion event, the PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival will collaborate with Kmart Australia to introduce two new events to the Festival’s program. This includes the Fashion Business Lunch, presented by Kmart on Tuesday 7 March, and the Family Runway, presented by Kmart on Saturday 11 March. These […]

Mastercard’s Australian Open Campaign Prooted Priceless Positivity, Via McCann
  • Campaigns

Mastercard’s Australian Open Campaign Prooted Priceless Positivity, Via McCann

At this year’s Australian Open, Mastercard launched an integrated campaign designed to use the Open as a springboard to positively influence Australia’s growing culture of inclusivity. Created by McCann, the integrated campaign featured across online film, radio, print, out of home, PR, experiential, digital, and social. The campaign’s 30-second film features Mastercard Ambassador and former […]

OMA Announces 50th Member
  • Media

OMA Announces 50th Member

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has announced its 50th member, Gawk Outdoor. Gawk was founded in 2018 and has been named by the Financial Review as one of the 100 fastest-growing businesses in Australia in December 2022. Gawk has over 90billboard locations throughout regional Victoria, including 10 digital signs which account for more than 50 […]

GrowthOps Acquires PR Agency FORWARD
  • Marketing

GrowthOps Acquires PR Agency FORWARD

GrowthOps today announces it has acquired award-winning creative consumer public relations agency FORWARD, expanding the group's capabilities in high-growth sectors.

Editor Group Names Susan Moore As GM
  • Media

Editor Group Names Susan Moore As GM

Leading corporate writing firm Editor Group has appointed Susan Moore to the newly created role of general manager, as the company prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. Moore joins Editor Group with more than 25 years’ experience in technology sector communications and marketing. She was previously director of public relations at global research […]