Each day, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article of the previous day. This time, the robot is having a crack at a Visa appointment story.

The payments company appointed Martyna Lazar as its new head of risk covering Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific.

We asked ChatGPT to write an article with a headline about Visa appointing Martyna Lazar as head of risk in the style of B&T. Fortunately, with a story this simple, it was unlikely that the AI tool would bungle the piece as it did with a couple of stories last week.

Here’s what it wrote:

Visa Taps Martyna Lazar to Lead Risk Management Efforts

Global payments technology company Visa has announced the appointment of Martyna Lazar as its new Head of Risk, effective immediately. Lazar will be responsible for overseeing Visa’s risk management strategy and implementing measures to mitigate potential risks across the company’s operations.

With over 20 years of experience in the banking and finance sector, Lazar brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to her new role at Visa. Prior to joining the company, Lazar served as the Head of Risk for HSBC’s European retail banking division, where she led a team of risk professionals and oversaw the development of risk management frameworks.

Lazar’s appointment comes at a critical time for Visa, as the company faces an evolving landscape of risk factors including cybersecurity threats, data privacy concerns, and geopolitical instability. As Head of Risk, Lazar will work closely with Visa’s executive team to ensure the company is well-prepared to navigate these challenges and maintain a secure and stable payments ecosystem.

Commenting on her new role, Lazar expressed her excitement to join Visa and help drive the company’s risk management efforts forward. “I’m thrilled to be joining Visa at this important time,” said Lazar. “As the world becomes increasingly digital, ensuring the security and stability of payments systems is more important than ever. I look forward to working with the talented team at Visa to strengthen our risk management practices and build a safer future for payments.”

Visa’s CEO Al Kelly also expressed his confidence in Lazar’s ability to lead Visa’s risk management efforts. “Martyna brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role at Visa, and we are excited to have her on board,” said Kelly. “Her leadership will be instrumental in helping us navigate the ever-changing risk landscape and ensure that our payments ecosystem remains safe and secure for all stakeholders.”

With Lazar’s appointment, Visa is well-positioned to continue its leadership in the global payments industry, providing secure and reliable payment solutions to millions of consumers and businesses around the world.