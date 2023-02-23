VISA Names Martyna Lazar As Head Of Risk

Visa announced that Martyna Lazar has been appointed Head of Risk for Visa in Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific (AuNZSP), commencing February, 2023.

Lazar brings over ten years of risk and compliance experience to Visa, having held leadership roles in payments, risk and fraud management, as well as network and regulatory compliance. She was most recently Head of Adyen’s Risk and Compliance function in Asia Pacific, having built the function for the region.

Julian Potter, group country manager, Visa, in Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific, said: “Martyna’s appointment comes at a crucial time, with security top of mind for our banking and merchant partners and consumers alike. Her work in securing the merchant and payment ecosystem regionally, with a particular focus on e-commerce, will further enhance our security credentials and contribute to the overall integrity of the payments ecosystem.”

Commenting on her appointment, Lazar said: “It’s a truly exciting time for the payments industry as promoting consumer trust is more important than ever in our digital-first world. With Visa facilitating transactions in over two hundred countries and territories, this is a great opportunity to accelerate our security proposition.”

Lazar is based in Sydney and will serve as a member of Visa’s Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific Leadership Team. In her role, she will be responsible for championing security in the industry, representing Visa with local government, banking and law enforcement agencies to maintain and enhance the integrity of the payments ecosystem.