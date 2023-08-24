Cummins&partners Unveils Work For Super Secretive New Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo’s highly anticipated, but secretive new vehicle is set to be revealed to the world, live, in Italy on August 31st, 2023 at 1:00 AM AEST. But how do you promote a car that’s details are so top secret, no public images exist? In cummins&partners’ latest campaign for Alfa Romeo Australia they’ve elected to use AI to help fans imagine what the new top secret car could be.

Car and tech fans alike are being asked to imagine what Alfa Romeo’s new dream car might look like by submitting key design prompts on Instagram at alfaromeo_aus. Will it be futuristic or nostalgic? Classic or contemporary? 4-doors or 2? Sleek or Steampunk? On a salt flat or racetrack? Selected user’s design prompts are then fed into AI image generator MidJourney, to bring them to life.

Watch the launch post here:

Fans will be engaged via social, digital, and microsite (alfaromeo.com.au/AI), showcasing Alfa Romeo AI concept cars imagined by fans – including Alfa Romeo ambassadors, automotive journalists and AI enthusiasts alike.

Tom Noble, marketing and communications director at Stellantis said, “The concept that cummins&partners developed is an exciting and unique platform to engage with our fans. I’m looking forward to seeing what they create.”

Watch the digital OOH here:

“It’s always been a complicated quirk of car advertising when you know there’s something great to talk about, but the bridge from secrecy, to concept, to reality is so rocky,” said Michael McConville, CEO at cummins&partners.

“With the advent of new technologies, we’ve got more to play with than we ever have before. AI can really open up the creative process to those that wouldn’t normally play, and when used in the right ways, can be enormous fun. For our Alfisti e Alfiste audience, we know it will just be good fun to be involved in this marketing campaign. How cool is it to have such confidence in the beauty of the product, that we can play with that? It’s great’.

Credits:

Cummins&Partners

Micheal McConville – CEO

Heath Collins – National Creative Director

Chay O’Rourke – Associate Creative Director

Chris Ching – Associate Creative Director

Alice Tran – Art Director

Phil Pickering – Head of Strategy

Fiona McGinley – Senior Account Director

Steven Tortosa – Creative Services Director

Abdul Bajamal – Motion Graphics & Editor

Emma Shaw – Finished Artist

Ed Croll – Senior retoucher

Stellantis Alfa Romeo

Tom Noble – Marketing & Communications Director

Symon Van Haalen – Senior Marketing Manager

Nina Leontaridis – Brand Manager

Tracie Stoltenburg – Head of Corporate Communications

