Cummins&Partners Enlists Rapper NARDEAN For New Work For Travel Search Engine KAYAK

Leading travel search engine KAYAK, has launched its “Now You’re Travelling” brand platform in Australia via Cummins&Partners, inspiring people to travel their way with searches for flights, hotels, car rentals and useful travel tools all at their fingertips.

The launch comes at an opportune time, with borders reopening and 70 per cent of Aussies eager to travel post-pandemic. Positioning itself against the functional conventions of the category, “Now You’re Travelling” seeks to capture the excitement of the discovery phase of travel instead — the moment your imagination starts running.

To bring KAYAK’s attitude to life, there was no one better than Australian contemporary hip hop artist NARDEAN. Born into an Egyptian family and raised within a culture that did not support the notion of a woman becoming a musician, the rapper-singer-poet who did it her way was the perfect frontwoman for a brand that inspires travellers to do it their way too

Nicola Carmichael, brand director at KAYAK, said “Our mission is to make it easier for anyone to experience the world through travel, and we’re excited to offer Aussies the tools and travel hacks to help them plan travel on their own terms. Through this innovative campaign, we’re hoping to empower Aussies to travel their way this holiday season.”

Sophie Lander, managing director, Cummins&Partners, added, “We’re excited to launch the partnership between KAYAK and Cummins&Partners in such an epic way. Incredible creative work, built on such a strong foundation of research and insights from the KAYAK team. We really got into the minds and hearts of travellers, and we hope this spot inspires everyone to book their next holiday soon – and get excited about it!”

KAYAK’s “Now You’re Travelling” campaign comes to life across online video, digital, OOH and social. Cummins&Partners was awarded the account through a competitive pitch.

Credits:

Cummins&Partners

Sophie Lander – Managing Director

Jeff Malone – Chief Strategy Officer Heath Collins – Creative Director

Chris Ching – Associate Creative Director