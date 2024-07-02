Cross-Industry Team Led By IPG Mediabrands, SeenThis And PubMatic Creates Climate Action Marketplace

IPG Mediabrands and SeenThis have announced an agreement to create a Climate Action Marketplace (CAM), the industry’s first green advertising marketplace. CAM leverages the adaptive streaming technology from SeenThis along with PubMatic’s premier inventory and the technology prowess of IPG Mediabrands performance agency, KINESSO.

IPG Mediabrands has been working with SeenThis since 2021 and has benefited from increased campaign performance, high-quality creative and the potential for reducing data transfer compared to conventional advertising technology, thereby minimising carbon emissions. The new offering will be available to all IPG Mediabrands clients beginning in Q2 2024. CAM will initiate sustainability through carbon emissions reduction while leveraging the benefits of working through Orion opted-in partners.

“Our advertisers strive to deliver campaigns of the highest quality and meet performance goals while simultaneously integrating strategies to minimise carbon emissions. With our Climate Action Marketplace, we can deliver on all fronts. By leveraging SeenThis adaptive streaming technology as a default across our media delivery, we can make an enormous positive impact for our clients and reduce data transfer – thus carbon emissions – in the process,” said Martin Bryan, global chief sustainability officer at IPG Mediabrands.

SeenThis adaptive streaming technology loads creatives instantly, in the highest possible quality and with less data waste. Data is transferred only for creative assets in-view, thereby reducing a brand’s digital carbon footprint. The new agreement allows all campaigns to use SeenThis adaptive streaming, which provides a dramatically better viewer experience and performance while using less data than conventional advertising technology.

Utilising PubMatic’s premier supply, SeenThis video-in-display units offer reduced data waste, as well as cost-efficiency. SeenThis adaptive streaming technology enables minimal load-time, and removes file-size restrictions and unnecessary data transfer, thus minimising CO2 emissions while delivering unrivaled performance uplifts. IPG Mediabrands clients can easily activate on CAM as part of their go-to market investment strategy at no incremental cost.

“Our partnership with IPG Mediabrands and SeenThis provides brands with a solution that delivers incredible advertising experiences on premium content while also reducing their carbon footprint. It’s exciting to collaborate with other companies that are creating solutions that deliver both performance and sustainability at a global scale as we seek to build a better, more responsible supply chain for digital advertising,” said Kyle Dozeman, CRO at PubMatic.

“IPG Mediabrands is taking a bold step forward to create immediate improvements for their own business and for their clients. With SeenThis’ proprietary adaptive streaming technology, IPG Mediabrands is embracing the next generation of digital advertising with better performance, beautiful viewer experiences and reduced carbon emissions,” said Susan Kravitz, head of commercial partnerships at SeenThis.