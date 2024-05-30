Cristiano Ronaldo Tries To Resurrect NFTs With Binance Collection

Thought we’d finally seen the back of NFTs? Well, think again as Portuguese soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo and digital currency exchange platform Binance have launched a new collection of NFTs celebrating his career.

The ‘Forever Worldwide: The Road to Saudi Arabia’ NFT collection offers fans new insights into the iconic locations that were pivotal in Ronaldo’s career: from Madeira, Lisbon, Manchester, Madrid, Turin, Saudi Arabia and Portugal. To create the collection, artists were carefully selected with personal ties to the iconic locations in Cristiano’s career to contribute their unique design for each NFT.

“I’m excited that this new NFT collection with Binance offers fans pieces of my journey throughout my football story,” said Ronaldo. “Each place in ‘Forever Worldwide: The Road to Saudi Arabia’ means a lot to me personally and I can’t wait for fans to see my career’s big moments through this special artwork collection. Working with artists who really capture the feeling from each place makes this experience even more sentimental, and as NFTs, these moments in my journey can live on forever.”

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible journey from humble beginnings to football legend has not only inspired fans around the world but has brought all of us along that incredible ride,” said Sarah Dale, head of brand partnerships at Binance.

“To encapsulate this journey, we’ve worked with him to create our most remarkable NFT collection to date with the very best rewards ever offered for sports fans, while giving a platform to incredible talent with personal ties to iconic locations throughout Cristiano’s life. Together, we’re committed to reshaping fan engagement in sports, and this collection does that by opening up new horizons of NFT utility and levels of fan connections.”

The new NFT collection will launch in two drops during the upcoming soccer season and will culminate in an auction in June for a limited collection of super super rare (SSR) NFTs.

Form an orderly queue.