“Crikey!” Robert Irwin Snags Guest Gig On Ru Paul’s Drag Race Down Under

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under has announced that Robert Irwin and his sister Bindi Irwin will be guest judges on season 2 – crikey!

Robert Irwin has very much become the guy of the moment. His Stellar magazine cover went viral, and the internet has dubbed him boyfriend material.

Now, the youngest Irwin and his older sister will be guest judges on Australia’s most camp show; honestly, it’s a very clever marketing move by Stan – capitalise on the Bob Irwin fever.

 

In a joint statement, the Irwins said: “How could we not be involved in a show as fun and iconic as RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under?!

“We’re big fans and were chuffed to help kick off the new season, especially after Art Simone‘s hilarious Snatch Game impersonation last year! We can’t wait to see how all our Down Under kanga-rus go this season.”

The Irwins won’t be the only Aussies on the show. Lucy Lawless has also been announced as a special guest.

 

But can it get more Australian than getting the Irwins on Ru Paul? The only thing missing is a jar of vegemite being a guest judge.

