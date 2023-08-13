Creative Director Cass Jam Joins Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

Creative director Cass Jam is joining creative studio Bear Meets Eagle On Fire.

Most recently Jam spent four years at CHEP where she was instrumental in winning and shaping campaigns for IKEA, Samsung and eBay. Prior to that, she spent five years with Leo Burnett London.

“We’re pretty deliberate with full time hires, from a talent and culture perspective,” says Micah Walker, chief creative officer and founder of BMEOF. “Finding the right people is just so important. After spending time with Cass, it was clear she’s a great fit. She cares, has a sharp sense of humour and she’s genuinely driven to make better things.

“We’ve got a lot of opportunities, so we’re excited she’s joining the studio.”

Jam added: “I’ve been watching Bear grow over the past four years and have been envious of their work. Really excited to join the team.”

The announcement comes off the back of the creative studio recently being awarded #2 International small agency of the year, from the “Adage Small Agency Awards” in the US.