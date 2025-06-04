Crave Global & BCG2 Merge To Launch BcgCrave: A Purpose-Driven Agency

Two creative agencies with complementary strengths have officially joined forces to create a new kind of agency: BcgCrave. Built on strategy, fuelled by culture, powered by technology, and driven by ideas that move people, BcgCrave is made for brands that want more than attention. They want meaning, momentum, and staying power.

The merger brings together BCG2, with more than two decades of building enduring brands through strategic clarity and storytelling, and Crave Global, a rising force in crafting cultural movements that mobilise people and ideas. The result? A purpose-driven creative agency that helps brands not just show up — but stand up, stand out, and stick around.

At the core of BcgCrave are three pillars: Brand, Amplification and Technology.

From brand strategy and creative development to full-stack digital, experiential activation and cultural influence, BcgCrave offers a tightly integrated mix of capabilities designed to build

brands that move people and markets.

“This isn’t just a bigger agency, it’s a smarter one,” says James Blackwood, founder of BCG2. “Crave knows how to spark movements. We know how to sustain them. Together, we’re creating something with real momentum and meaning.”

Daniel Hopkirk, founder and managing director of Crave Global, added: “People don’t rally around brands, they rally around ideas. We’ve always believed in giving advertising purpose by connecting it to a brand’s ‘why’. BCG2 brings the storytelling experience and a strong handle on emerging tech. The synergy means we can elevate both creativity and technology to give our clients a true edge.”

Hopkirk’s background as a former client-side marketing leader also brings a pragmatic, insider’s view of what modern brands need from their agency partners — creatively, commercially, and culturally.

“Clients don’t just want output, they want outcomes,” said Hopkirk. “With this merger, we can deliver both with a team that gets the bigger picture and the fine detail.”

With a base in Sydney and Auckland, BcgCrave has a 20-strong team servicing clients across Australasia. The leadership spans strategy, creative, brand, technology, design and activation — reflecting both the breadth and ambition of the agency.

“This is a new model for the new era,” says Blackwood. “Where strategic thinking, cultural insight and digital smarts work together — seamlessly. We’re building brands with purpose at the centre, creativity in their DNA, and the tools to scale across every platform. I’m excited. It’s going to be a fun ride”.