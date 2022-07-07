Could YOU Win The Entertainment Category At The Australian Impact Awards Powered By Wavia?

Solomon Nivison-Smith
By Solomon Nivison-Smith
Each week, we’re highlighting the importance of one of the categories at this year’s Australian Impact Awards powered by Wavia, and this week it’s time to tap into the entertainment category and the Playing for Change Award.

There’s plenty of reasons to be excited for the Australian Impact Awards later this year, and the entertainment category is certainly one of them. This is an opportunity to give a shout-out to those among the industry that have been pioneering sustainable change and helping keep entertainment alive after the pandemic shook the foundations.

Think about how heavily the world of entertainment has been impacted by the last couple of years. More than ever, what it needs is innovators who can utilise up-to-date technology to drive change in the industry, regardless of what medium they work in.

Whether its sustainable practices in the arts, tech advancements that are helping to adjust to the modern age, or positive growth for the entertainment sector as a whole – if you’re working on it, or you know someone deserving of recognition, then this could well be the awards category for you.

So, what are you waiting for? Applications are open until September 12, so head over to the Australian Impact Awards website and APPLY NOW for the Playing for Change Award! Best of luck, entertainers.

