Could Some Good Pork Be Key To Domestic Bliss?

Australian Pork has launched a new creative platform and expression of the famous ‘Get Some Pork On Your Fork’, via Dig.

The creative work positions pork as the way to bring an “enticing twist” to everyday meals, and help you triumph amongst the family drama at mealtime.

Focusing initially on the delicious sticky pork stir-fry, integrated from advertising to search to retail in collaboration with media agency Slingshot, the campaign brings swagger and humour to Australia’s most popular meals to cook at home.

“We’ve designed our new demand-driving creative approach for consistency over many years, and for our key meal – category entry point – focuses,” said Rob Farmer, Australian Pork’s CMO. “And the consistency involves investing in a wider set of distinctive assets beyond our famous line, a repeatable story construct, and lasting ads.”

Fresh pork as a protein of choice comes into the campaign with strong momentum. According to Australian Pork, its ‘Get Some Pork On Your Wok’ code-play marketing earlier this year has helped pork achieve 5.3 per cent volume sales growth year-on-year, outpacing fresh meat category growth of 3.2 per cent.

“The new platform shows how an easy switch to pork can bring a fresh flavour hit to meals families already love,” said David Joubert, chief creative officer at Dig.

“In this case, it’s sticky pork stir-fry, familiar, but with an unexpected twist. By anchoring the idea to a key mealtime occasion and tying it to the brand line, we’re building salience at the critical moment.”

The campaign is rolling out nationally across TV (linear, BVOD, YouTube, Foxtel), radio, OOH, digital, publisher, retail and owned channels from Sunday 10 August.

CREDITS

Creative Agency: Dig

Chief Creative Officer: David Joubert

Copywriter: Nick Milde

Art Director: Aimee Curruthers

Chief Strategy Officer: Peter Cerny

Chief Operating Officer: Matt Keen

Managing Director: Lisa Ramsey

Group Account Director: Andrew Grey

Senior Account Director: Sarah Coppens

Client: Australian Pork Limited

Chief Marketing Officer: Rob Farmer

Head of Campaigns and Branding: Eunbi Lee

Head of Insights & Category Relations: Kathleen Pindsle

Assistant Marketing Manager: Jack Terracciano

Media Agency: Slingshot Media

Chief Executive Officer/Partner: Simon Rutherford

Managing Director: Jane Waterhouse

Group Business Director: Brittany Cooper

Head of Strategy: Molly Blacker

Associate Business Director: Avika Bhardwaj

Business Manager: Harrison Smith

Media Assistant: Anna Nagpaul

Production Company: Electric Lime

Director: Matt Kamen

DOP: Pete Eastgate

EP: Martin Box

Senior Producer: Whitney Hawthorn

Post production: White Chocolate

Sound: Rumble

Casting: Danny Long

Stills: Jon Bader, Flint

Food stylist: Ben Masters