Continuing Momentum Of ‘As Worn By Us’ Bonds Hands The Reins Over To Gen Z Creators

Last year, Bonds celebrated this national ubiquity with the launch of the ‘As Worn By Us’ platform. The campaign featured everyday Aussies wearing Bonds at every year of life from 0 to 100, showcasing the unique ways we experience Bonds throughout our lives.

The average Aussie household owns up to 12 Bonds items, so no matter if it’s your bub, your mum or what’s-his-face down the road, chances are they’re wearing Bonds.

To continue the momentum of ‘As Worn By Us’ and in celebration of Bonds’ products including The Chesty, The Trunk, The Trackie and The Crop, Bonds handed the reins over to four Gen Z creators to bring these products to life in their own way. They each styled and captured their personal expression of Bonds, using a tool they’re very familiar with: the point-and-shoot film camera.

The campaign features a suite of video and static assets, all directed and captured autonomously by content creators, using 35mm reusable film cameras and finished off with their personal signature and ‘As shot by’ sign off.

Staying true to the essence of the brand platform, each influencer provided an unfiltered, authentic expression of how Bonds shows up in their world

“This exciting new chapter in our brand campaign is all about seeing Bonds through the lens of the next generation—unfiltered, unedited, and completely authentic. From city streets to country backyards, our iconic products are a canvas for self-expression. ‘As Shot By Us’ celebrates how every Aussie makes Bonds their own,” says Kedda Ghazarian, Bonds head of marketing.

“We saw how much Australians love Bonds in the first iteration of ‘As Worn By Us’. It was equally exciting to see that the love runs deep with Gen Z—they understood the assignment and nailed it with their own aesthetic,” added Ryan Fitzgerald, executive creative director at Special.

The campaign went live on July 6 across social, point of sale, and OOH, including interactive murals and an immersive wall at Melbourne International airport.

