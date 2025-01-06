Media

“Conspiracy Theories”: Russell Crowe Slams “Legacy Media” Over Rabbitohs Sale Reporting

Russell Crowe has slammed Australia’s “legacy media” following reports that he would be selling his shares in the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Daily Telegraph reported yesterday that Crowe had been canvassing local and international investors to buy his 25 per cent stake in the team, estimated to be worth between $15 and $20 million.

“He didn’t want anything to take the focus off the preparation for the season,” one Souths insider reportedly told the Tele, “not after the drama of the last couple of seasons.

“He is notoriously private with his business dealings, always has been.”

Crowe’s fellow Rabbitohs co-owners include billionaires James Packer, Mike Cannon-Brookes and the Rabbitohs members, all with equal shareholdings.

However, Crowe posted on X about “conspiracy theories” in the “legacy media”.

“Re SSFC
“What would January in Australia be without desperate legacy media conspiracy theories?
“Enjoy the summer sun while it’s there and ignore the trolls.
“WB back onboard.
“A fresh energy about the place .
“An arrowhead on our intentions.”

When contacted by the Tele, he released the following statement through Grant Vandenberg.

“Just tell them all it’s bullshit and advise them to enjoy the summer sun,” he said.

Crowe had previously expressed a desire to sell his shares in 2012, after buying the then-struggling club in 2006 with businessman Peter Holmes a Court for $3 million each. However, he changed his mind.

