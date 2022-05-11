Compass Studio Launches The Good Comp, Supporting All Those In Need

To further its commitment to amplifying the efforts of world-bettering brands, boutique digital marketing and PR agency Compass Studio launched its first ever North Initiative Good Comp this May, donating one year of services to a not-for-profit, NGO, charity or natural disaster-impacted brand.

On May 9th, applications opened for charities, NGOs, not-for-profit organisations and natural disaster-impacted brands to pitch themselves as a pro-bono client, and Compass Studio is offering a year’s worth of specialist digital marketing and bespoke PR to the winning entry.

The first of its kind, The Good Comp will provide world-bettering organisations with the chance to access the kind of brand elevation and public exposure that might otherwise be out of budget. Compass Studio co-founder Natalie Dean-Weymark explains:

“From day one, we set out to fulfil 5% of all Compass billable hours through pro-bono projects, and five years later, we are proud to say that we’ve achieved this. But as a business, and as an industry, we must always strive to do better. For this reason, we’ve made a conscious decision to shake up our submissions process: to make it fairer, more transparent and more available to businesses who are doing good in the NFP and NGO space, than ever before.”

The winning business will be chosen by a completely independent, best-in-field panel of industry leaders. On this judging panel, we welcome six exceptional business leaders from Emma Lewisham (Jemma Whiten, global marketing & sustainability lead), Birchal (Matt Vitale, co-founder), Seabin Project (Peter Ceglinski, CEO & co-founder), 1% For The Planet (Allyson Bartlett, director of brand & marketing), Small Giants (Jasmin Daly, head of marketing), and Bellroy (Andy Fallshaw, co-founder & CEO).

The aim of this new direction for Compass’s North Initiative is to amplify the impact that they can have, by focusing on a twelve month campaign that will include scope for everything from events to long lead coverage to full brand identity restructures. Having witnessed the impact that good storytelling can have on an organisation’s trajectory, Natalie explained the potential that The Good Comp has:

“We see so many good businesses and ideas come into our inbox, some with the potential to really make an impact if given the opportunity. This is their opportunity; to tell their story to the masses and develop a strategy that takes them from consumer hearts to carts. We are in the position that we can help them do this, as well as give these organisations the support that they otherwise wouldn’t have the funds to receive. As marketers, this is how we contribute to changing the world.”

Applications for The Good Comp close 9am AEST June 7th – more information available at compass-studio.com/north-initiative

For more information about Compass Studio, please visit compass-studio.com.