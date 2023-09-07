Comms Agency Liquid Announces New Structure And Makes Two Promotions

International integrated communications consultancy, Liquid, has announced a restructure of its team and made two internal promotions.

The restructure sees the creation of two new roles, ‘head of public relations’ and ‘country lead – Australia and APAC’, following a successful first half of the year and the opening of its office in Brisbane, Australia in March.

Under the new structure, Chloe Baker has been promoted from senior account director to head of public relations and Hollie Jones has been promoted from senior account director to country lead – Australia and APAC.

In her new role, Baker will be responsible for the development of Liquid’s PR offering, building on the services on offer and ensuring that the PR team is able to respond to new challenges in the industry.

Chloe Baker & Hollie Jones

Speaking of her new role, Baker said: “We’re heading into a really exciting time for Liquid, with lots of great projects coming up and an impressive roster of clients. I’m looking forward to leading the team as we embrace these new opportunities and continue to provide the very best results for our clients.”

Jones takes on the role of country lead – Australia and APAC and will be responsible for delivering international client activity and growing Liquid’s client portfolio across the region, from the new office in Brisbane.

She commented: “Since relocating and opening our Brisbane office in March, the Liquid Australia team has had a busy sixth months and I’m so excited to be leading the team as Country Lead for Australia and APAC. This new structure provides growth opportunities for both the team and the business and I’m looking forward to seeing how our offering in Australia and the wider region evolves.”

Liquid, CEO, Elisabeth Lewis-Jones, added: “Both Chloe and Hollie are valued members of our senior leadership team, and it was a natural progression for them to head up their respective divisions.

“As a business, we are keen for our people to grow and develop with the company and we strive to recognise and reward our team members for their achievements. We’d like to wish a big congratulations to Chloe and Hollie and are in no doubt that they will continue to play a vital role in Liquid’s growing success.”

Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand? Absolutely, it's completely irretrievable now.

Not at all. Every brand, even Qantas, deserves a second chance.

Look, he could hardly have made it worse than it already was. Qantas was and will be fine.

Who's Alan Joyce and what's a Qantas? 423 votes Vote