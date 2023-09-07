Comms Agency Liquid Announces New Structure And Makes Two Promotions

Comms Agency Liquid Announces New Structure And Makes Two Promotions
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    International integrated communications consultancy, Liquid, has announced a restructure of its team and made two internal promotions.

    The restructure sees the creation of two new roles, ‘head of public relations’ and ‘country lead – Australia and APAC’, following a successful first half of the year and the opening of its office in Brisbane, Australia in March.

    Under the new structure, Chloe Baker has been promoted from senior account director to head of public relations and Hollie Jones has been promoted from senior account director to country lead – Australia and APAC.

    In her new role, Baker will be responsible for the development of Liquid’s PR offering, building on the services on offer and ensuring that the PR team is able to respond to new challenges in the industry.

    Chloe Baker & Hollie Jones

    Speaking of her new role, Baker said: “We’re heading into a really exciting time for Liquid, with lots of great projects coming up and an impressive roster of clients. I’m looking forward to leading the team as we embrace these new opportunities and continue to provide the very best results for our clients.”

    Jones takes on the role of country lead – Australia and APAC and will be responsible for delivering international client activity and growing Liquid’s client portfolio across the region, from the new office in Brisbane.

    She commented: “Since relocating and opening our Brisbane office in March, the Liquid Australia team has had a busy sixth months and I’m so excited to be leading the team as Country Lead for Australia and APAC. This new structure provides growth opportunities for both the team and the business and I’m looking forward to seeing how our offering in Australia and the wider region evolves.”

    Liquid, CEO, Elisabeth Lewis-Jones, added: “Both Chloe and Hollie are valued members of our senior leadership team, and it was a natural progression for them to head up their respective divisions.

    “As a business, we are keen for our people to grow and develop with the company and we strive to recognise and reward our team members for their achievements. We’d like to wish a big congratulations to Chloe and Hollie and are in no doubt that they will continue to play a vital role in Liquid’s growing success.”



    Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand?
    423 votes
    Vote

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Manifest Appoints Ete Davies & Sarah Waddington As Non-Executive Directors
    • Marketing

    Manifest Appoints Ete Davies & Sarah Waddington As Non-Executive Directors

    Manifest has appointed two new high-profile non-executive directors to support its continued propositional and geographical expansion. Sarah Waddington CBE, director at Wadds Inc, and Ete Davies, chief operating officer of Dentsu Creative EMEA, add over four decades of experience to Manifest’s senior leadership team, having held senior positions at some of the most well-respected agencies […]

    Coke Targets The Zs In New Global Campaign Called “Masterpiece”
    • Campaigns

    Coke Targets The Zs In New Global Campaign Called “Masterpiece”

    Coca-Cola Australia has launched the new global brand Coca-Cola campaign “Masterpiece” with a striking new film that encourages Gen Z audiences to dial into their passions, take a break and enjoy the magic of the moment. “Masterpiece” is the latest expression of the “Real Magic” brand platform and celebrates how Coca-Cola provides uplifting refreshment in […]

    Sydney FC Boosts Match Day Revenue By 370% With Storyblok’s CMS
    • Marketing

    Sydney FC Boosts Match Day Revenue By 370% With Storyblok’s CMS

    This year, there’s no doubt that football has been top of mind in Australia. Sydney FC has achieved immense digital transformation as part of its strategy to boost fan engagement, leveraging Storyblok’s CMS to build winning digital experiences that reignite fan enthusiasm and boost match day. The club is now kicking some serious revenue goals, […]

    Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform
    • Media

    Nine Targets SMBs With AI-Powered Self Serve Ad Platform

    Nine today announced the launch of Nine Ad Manager, a groundbreaking self-serve tech platform utilising Artificial Intelligence that will give Australian small to medium-sized businesses the ability to buy video advertising on 9Now, target to postcode level and build video creative using AI. Australia’s 2.5 million small to medium size businesses – that currently spend […]

    Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands
    • Media

    Nine Expands E-Commerce Solutions Across All News Brands

    Nine today announced plans to expand its e-commerce media solutions across its entire editorial portfolio of online news brands. Advertisers will be able to embed their products into “trusted environments” and “benefit from the online sales generated by referrals from Nine’s extensive multi-platform network”, it said. Nine says affiliate marketing is an effective performance channel […]

    Sam Brennan To Head Nine’s New Retail Media Partnership Program – RTLX
    • Media

    Sam Brennan To Head Nine’s New Retail Media Partnership Program – RTLX

    Nine has announced a retail media partnership program, RTLX. Its says RTLX will amplify and extend the omnichannel ecosystem of its retail media partners and help advertisers multiply the return on their retail media investment. In a press release for this year’s upfronts, Nine said that the emergence of retail media is creating unique opportunities […]

    NINE Reveals Brand Opportunities For The Paris 2024 Olympics
    • Media

    NINE Reveals Brand Opportunities For The Paris 2024 Olympics

    Nine has today revealed its brand offering for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Using a  “world-first united media content ecosystem” brands will be able to reach 98 per cent of Australians in a campaign window stretching nearly 10 months, Nine said at today’s upfronts. With a sales proposition stretching from January’s Winter Youth Olympic Games […]

    Android Gets A Snazzy New Rebrand
    • Technology

    Android Gets A Snazzy New Rebrand

    B&T would never dare weigh in on the Apple-Android debate, suffice to say Apple store staff tend to be more attractive.