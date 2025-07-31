Commission Factory Unveils Winter Release 2025: Where Intelligence Meets Action

Commission Factory’s Winter Release 2025 marks a bold step forward in affiliate marketing. With AI-powered tools, refined data visibility, and a streamlined experience, Commission Factory removes complexity so marketers can focus on what matters: driving growth with clarity and confidence. And this is just the beginning.

An exclusive feature will be revealed live at CONN3CT 2025 that promises to reshape how marketers run, diagnose and analyse their affiliate program.

Where Intelligence Meets Action

At the heart of this release is a simple but powerful promise: less guesswork, more clarity. Whether you’re an agency managing multiple campaigns, an advertiser scaling growth, or a publisher looking to maximise performance, the Commission Factory Winter Release brings intelligence and action together to drive stronger outcomes.

“Affiliate marketing has always been full of potential. With this release, we’re turning that potential into action,” said Angelique Bosse, product marketing manager, Commission Factory. “It’s no longer just about insights. It’s about giving marketers the tools to act with precision, exactly when it counts.”

Highlights from the Winter Release 2025

Discover More Opportunities with Smart Recommendations

Find your next best-performing partner without the guesswork. Commission Factory’s intelligent engine analyses audience alignment, historical performance, and growth potential to recommend high-value partnerships. Whether you’re starting out or scaling up, this tool ensures mutual value from day one.

Meet Axis: Your In-Platform AI Assistant

Need instant insights or support? Axis delivers real-time answers, guidance, and strategy suggestions, without you ever needing to leave the platform. No plugins, no external tools, just seamless support when and where you need it.

Unlike traditional chatbots, Axis doesn’t just answer questions, it drives strategic decisions with data-backed recommendations.

A Smarter, Simpler Navigation Experience

The redesigned sidebar keeps your most-used features front and centre. From reporting to partnership management, every task is now faster, cleaner, and easier to navigate.

The Countdown Is On: New Feature Drops at CONN3CT 2025

Commission Factory will unveil a game-changing new feature at CONN3CT 2025 on August 13. Set to be one of APAC’s biggest partnership events this year, CONN3CT brings together industry leaders to explore the future of people, platform, and partnerships. The announcement is set to transform the way brands and affiliates tap into data, making insights faster, smarter, and more actionable.

A New Era of Affiliate Marketing

The Commission Factory Winter Release 2025 represents more than a set of new features. It’s a shift toward a more intelligent, integrated, and intuitive way of working. One where data and strategy move together, and marketers can move faster, make better decisions, and unlock potential growth.

Welcome to affiliate marketing with precision built in.