Commercial Broadcasters Slash $67 Million From Aussie Sport As Local Content Soars

Australia’s love affair with televised sport may still be going strong with viewers, but commercial broadcasters are seemingly tightening the purse strings.

According to the latest figures from the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), spending on Australian sport programming fell by more than $67 million in 2023–24, the largest year-on-year drop across all genres.

Expenditure on Australian sports programming declined from $635.1 million in 2022–23 to $567.4 million in 2023–24, a 10.7 per cent cut.

The downturn comes despite a packed calendar that included another massive NRL and AFL season, soaring women’s sport coverage, strong audience figures for flagship events like State of Origin and the Melbourne Cup, and the global spotlight of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sport has traditionally been the golden goose for Australian TV, delivering dependable, engaged, live audiences and high advertising returns. The steep decline in funding raises eyebrows across, particularly in a year that saw broadcast audiences holding steady and, in some cases, growing for premium sporting content.

So why the pullback? One explanation may lie in the shifting sands of the sports rights market. With rights fees continuing to balloon and digital platforms like Kayo, Stan Sport, and Optus Sport entering the race, commercial free-to-air networks could be rebalancing their investments to avoid bidding wars or to reduce reliance on single-genre audience pillars.

At the same time, the total spend on commercial TV programming dipped slightly overall, from $1.91 billion in 2022–23 to $1.84 billion in 2023–24. That 3.6 per cent drop reflects broader industry cost pressures amid rising competition from streaming giants, declining advertising revenue, and a move toward more cost-efficient content models.

Interestingly, while sport took a hit, other genres saw significant growth, particularly in traditionally underfunded categories.

Children’s drama, for example, rebounded dramatically after receiving no investment in 2022–23. In 2023–24, it attracted $1.75 million in expenditure, reflecting renewed interest in quality local storytelling for younger audiences, likely spurred by updated content quotas and public pressure to preserve culturally relevant kids’ TV.

Similarly, Australian documentaries rose by 41 per cent to $20.8 million, and light entertainment – variety more than quadrupled, up 349 per cent to $5.2 million. These increases suggest networks may be pivoting to formats that are less expensive to produce, offer flexible sponsorship and integration opportunities, and serve the dual function of audience engagement and reputational value.

Even Australian “other programming”, a miscellaneous category that typically captures experimental or niche content, grew by 181 per cent year-on-year.

By contrast, drama continued to slide. Australian adult drama dropped 1.8 per cent to $48.5 million, continuing its long-term decline. Meanwhile, overseas drama dipped by nearly 10 per cent, suggesting both budget fatigue and competition from readily available international streaming content.

Despite the downward trends in drama and sport, commercial broadcasters reaffirmed their ongoing investment in local content. In total, $1.625 billion was invested in Australian programming in 2023–24, accounting for 88 per cent of all programming expenditure.

This includes a substantial $408 million dedicated to news and current affairs, highligting the sector’s continued role in supporting journalism.

Free TV Australia CEO Bridget Fair said the figures demonstrate the industry’s resilience and commitment to Australian audiences.

“Despite challenging economic conditions and increasing competition from global digital platforms, Free TV broadcasters continue to step up and deliver for Australian audiences. Our commitment to local content remains as strong as ever, from trusted news to live sport and entertainment.

“While global streamers sell stories, we tell the stories that matter to Australians, and all for free.

“Australians value Australian television and the vital role it plays in our democracy, our culture, and our everyday lives. To keep delivering, we look forward to continuing to work with Government on policy settings that support a sustainable and vibrant industry”.

Despite the overall reduction in sports programming expenditure, broadcasters continue to invest in securing exclusive rights to major sporting events. Rugby Australia has recently finalised a five-year broadcast deal with Nine Entertainment worth up to A$240 million, covering all Wallabies and Wallaroos matches from 2026 to 2030.

Similarly, Paramount Australia last year entered into a multi-year agreement with Football Australia to broadcast an extended package of CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos games on Network 10 and Paramount+ through to 2028 .

These strategic investments suggest that while traditional linear broadcasting faces challenges, networks are adapting by focusing on digital platforms and exclusive content to maintain audience engagement and advertising revenue. The shift towards BVOD and streaming services reflects changing consumer viewing habits and the industry’s response to evolving market dynamics.

Despite the drop, Australian sport remains the second-most funded genre in commercial television, behind only light entertainment.

With the 2025–26 financial year shaping up to include major rights negotiations and continued regulatory scrutiny over streaming quotas, the next 12 months may determine whether this is merely a one-season stumble or the beginning of a fundamental shift in how Australians watch, and fund, their national pastimes.