Cold & Flu Brand’s Giant Snot Mascot Mr Mucus Becomes Unlikely Sex Symbol

Mucinex is one of America’s biggest-selling cold and flu tablet brands and it’s namely thanks to its marketing mascot – a large green ball of snot called Mr Mucus.

Mr Mucus has fronted the brand since 2004 but always in 2D cartoon form. Up until now he’s always played the villain, the antagonist to Mucinex’s 12-hour decongestant relief, always trying to make people sicker than they need to be.

Such is the mascot’s popularity, Mucinex’s owner Reckitt Benckiser, has gone and turned Mr Mucus into a live action character complete with his own Instagram page.

In one video shared to the Insta account, the anthropomorphised character can be seen doing exercises, dancing, and more as part of his 2023 “New Year’s resolutions”.

In another video shared to the @mrmucusofficial account, the man mucus blob can be seen standing by a campfire doing a little dance.

People are loving the new Mr Mucus so much he’s being dubbed a sex symbol and there’s even been offers of marriage.

“I am getting down on one knee, ring in hand, hoping to take your hand in holy matrimony,” said one fan.

Another asked: “Is there a Mrs Mucus?”

While another said: “I can help you stretch Mr Mucus ;).”

“That fire isn’t as hot as the thought of having you with me Mr Mucus,” another penned.

While another said: “I want you.”

Boogie on down with some videos from Mr Mucus’ Insta account below:

