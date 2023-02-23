Coke Could Soon Use AI For Ad Targeting & Personalisation

Coca-Cola could be set to use generative AI to create personalised ad copy, imagery, and targeted messaging.

The company announced that it would be working with consultancy Bain & Company and OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT and image generator DALL·E.

“Coca-Cola’s vision for the adoption of OpenAI’s technology is the most ambitious we have seen of any consumer products company,” said head of go-to-market at OpenAI.

It also said that Coca-Cola is already using ChatGPT and DALL·E to improve its marketing.

“We are excited to unleash the next generation of creativity offered by this rapidly emerging technology,” said James Quincey, chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola.

“We see opportunities to enhance our marketing through cutting-edge AI, along with exploring ways to improve our business operations and capabilities.”

Under the agreement, Bain & Company will combine its “deep digital implementation capabilities and strategic expertise” with OpenAI’s tools and platforms to boost the business potential for brands including Coca-Cola.

“AI has reached an inflection point and we foresee a huge wave of change and innovation for our clients across industries. We see this as an industrial revolution for knowledge work, and a moment where all our clients will need to rethink their business architectures and adapt. By collaborating with OpenAI, we’re delighted to have unmatched access to state-of-the-art foundation AI models, so that we can create tailored digital solutions for our clients and help them realize business value,” said Manny Maceda, Bain & Company’s worldwide managing partner.

Previously, brands have been coy about their use of AI tools — particularly with customer communications. Coca-Cola’s news might be the start of a wave of announcements as it becomes more acceptable.

Investors are certainly looking favourably upon companies that invest and deploy AI in their operations. Nvidia, for example, saw its share price rocket 14 per cent in the space of a day after it revealed its fourth-quarter results and expansive view of AI.