CNN Reporter Publicly Calls Out Boss Over Donald Trump Appearance 

CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour has called out her network boss for hosting a town hall event with Donald Trump last week.

She said the network should not have hosted the event and should have “dropped the mic” when Trump got personal.

“My management believes they did the right thing, a service to the American people,” she said at a speech to graduates of the Columbia Journalism School in New York City on Wednesday night (Thursday AEST).

“For me, of course, the fact that the American people voted three times against Trump and Trumpism- 2018, 2020, 2022- also speaks volumes. We’ve done our duty. We have told the story. We have put that in everybody’s awareness and people have had the opportunity to make their choices and they have done.”

The veteran reporter is the Chief International Anchor for CNN and host of CNN International’s nightly interview program Amanpour.

She said she had a “very robust exchange of views” with network chief executive Chris Licht at CNN’s New York headquarters following the show.

Trump’s appearance on the network caused widespread debate after he continued to tell lies about electoral fraud, praised the rioters who stormed the Capitol, and called moderator Kaitlan Collins a “nasty person”.

He also took the opportunity to attack writer E. Jean Carroll, who he has been found guilty (by a civil court jury) of sexually abusing and defaming.

“I have no idea who this woman is. This is a fake story,” he said.