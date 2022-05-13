CMO Livestream Saw Joe Escobedo And Leandro Perez ‘Confess’ Marketing Secrets To Audience

CMO Livestream Saw Joe Escobedo And Leandro Perez ‘Confess’ Marketing Secrets To Audience
Alex Anyfantis
By Alex Anyfantis
SHARE
THIS



CMO’s latest in a series of livestream broadcasts, dubbed “Confessions,” featured Esco Media CEO & chief editor, Joe Escobedo, and Salesforce VP and CEO for APAC, Leandro Perez, share their insights on the marketing industry and took on a difficult Q&A from the audience.

Escobedo, hosted the presentation, introduced Perez to the viewers as a person with great experience in his field. The two men went on to discuss how businesses need to adjust to this new, post-pandemic era and appeal to wider audiences.

More specifically, the host pointed out that companies need to be proactive in reaching out to their customers and learning their needs, while Perez added that they should be taking advantage of all the latest innovations in technology, integrating them in a way which makes sense to their organisation.

He went on to add that when trying to dive into a new market, businesses shouldn’t be afraid to search for different avenues to get the word out, such as press releases, webinars, or even focus groups. Local agencies can also help relieve a great amount of stress when a company is trying to establish its presence within a different area by hosting an event.

In regards to that aspect, Perez explained that while bad things, such as terrible weather or even a pandemic, can occur to anyone, agencies need to stay flexible when providing assistance to new businesses. He provided a perfect example of this by mentioning hybrid events, promotional campaigns which took place both in-person and online during the time that COVID was at its peak, in an attempt to keep the industry going.

Escobedo added that what came out of those events was the creation of exclusive content, which has turned out to be an incredibly exciting area for marketers.

Perez then went on to answer more of the digital audience’s questions, with one viewer asking what it is that makes a successful CMO. Perez replied that it isn’t strictly about the marketing itself, but it is also about understanding the needs of those around you and building good relationships with people.

Additionally, he said that it’s not a matter of being subservient and just listening to what others have to say, but you also need to inspire confidence by coming up with ideas and not being afraid to ask difficult questions.

Finally, he stated that since there’s always someone out there who can do things better than you in different fields, it’s always a good idea to keep a keen eye out there so you can bring them on board.

When asked about what the key ingredients were to have a successful agency, the Salesforce CMO pointed out that it’s never good to make way too many promises and end up under-delivering on them – doing the opposite would be the better way to go.

He then said that a good agency will have ideas which will help push the business forward, with Escobedo jumping in to use a saying that was once told to him by one of his former employers: “one of your primary KPIs should be to get your client promoted.”

Perez was also asked about what keeps him motivated in his role, stating that he never feels satisfied or that he’s done enough and that this isn’t a role in which you should be feeling that way.

“There’s always more work to be done and you can always get inspired to do new things if you’re open to it”, he said.

Before signing off, the Salesforce VP said he was reading a book called ‘The Five Dysfunctions Of A Team,’ which points out the ways in which a group can break down if not quickly touched upon.

Please login with linkedin to comment

CMO Esco Media Salesforce

Latest News

News Corp Australia’s Indigenous Sport Month Returns
  • Campaigns

News Corp Australia’s Indigenous Sport Month Returns

News Corp Australia has announced details of its second annual Indigenous Sport Month which aims to highlight and celebrate Indigenous Australian participation and excellence in sport. News Corp Australia’s support of the annual AFL and NRL Indigenous Rounds is a key priority for the company’s sport newsrooms across the country. With the launch of the […]

Twitter CEO Tries To Cut Back On Costs By Cutting Ties With Some Of Its Top Executives
  • Technology

Twitter CEO Tries To Cut Back On Costs By Cutting Ties With Some Of Its Top Executives

Popular social media platform Twitter has let go of two of its highest executives, general manager of consumer products Kayvon Beykpour and general manager of revenue Bruce Falck, as the company’s CEO Parag Agrawal has also announced a pause on further hires. Beykpour, who had been with the social media giant for seven years, announced […]

Five Easy Ways To Boost Your Digital Marketing
  • Opinion

Five Easy Ways To Boost Your Digital Marketing

Tracy Sheen (main photo) is a small business digital trainer, certified practicing marketer and author of Australia’s 2021 business book of the year The End of Technophobia. In this guest post, Sheen offers handy hints to instantly boost your digital marketing… It’s never been harder to get customer eyeballs on our business. If you want […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Berlin, Germany - 05 28 2016: Apple iPhone 6s screen with social media applications Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google, Youtube, Snapchat, Vimeo, LinkedIn, Pinterest, WhatsApp etc.
  • Technology

Study Shows Over 1.5 Million Apps On Apple And Google Stores Could Soon Be Taken Down

A recent report by analyst firm Pixalate made the startling revelation that there’s an incredibly high number of applications on both the Apple App Store and Google Play store which haven’t been updated in over two years, leaving them exposed to the new changes in policy. According to what both Apple and Google have set […]

Navii To Help Small Businesses Get Tech-Savvy With $3 Million In Digital Tools, Via Government-Funded Digital Launch Pad Program
  • Campaigns
  • Technology

Navii To Help Small Businesses Get Tech-Savvy With $3 Million In Digital Tools, Via Government-Funded Digital Launch Pad Program

Navii is giving away over $3m in digital support tools for small businesses through a new government-backed Digital Launch Pad Program, with 12 months of expert support and coaching is available to 500 small businesses. To ensure no business gets left behind, Navii is also putting over 10,000 digital tools and course packages up for […]

Simferopol, Russia - July 9, 2014: YouTube service that provides a video hosting service. Users can add, view, comment and share videos with friends.
  • Marketing

New Research From Channel Factory Shows 52% Of Consumers Who Watch Videos On Social Platforms Just Want To Chill

More consumers are increasingly turning to social video on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, and Meta as a preferred source for entertainment and relaxation, according to a new study from Channel Factory, the global brand suitability platform for YouTube. Additionally, viewers are increasingly open to diversifying the topics they watch and discovering new subjects.