Clemenger Group Launches Clemenger UnLtd In New Zealand

Clemenger Group has launched Clemenger UnLtd – connecting the capabilities of Clemenger BBDO Wellington, BrandWorld, Perceptive, Proximity and the local operations of LEVO in New Zealand.

In an era of changing customer expectations, explosions of data and technology and when creativity is more important than ever to deliver business growth, Clemenger UnLtd will offer market-leading capabilities spanning consumer insights and data, behaviour change and brand creative, customer experience, technology enablement, and partnership marketing and channels.

The new offering will be part consultancy, part agency, part design studio and all creativity. It will bring together Clemenger Group’s renowned thinking and execution, to provide clients with unlimited capabilities in marketing communications.

“Clemenger UnLtd is built upon connected thinking and an unlimited understanding of people – their needs and behaviours. Its purpose is to unlock the potential that sits within our clients, their customers or audiences, uncovering insights that lead to effective outcomes and create growth,” Clemenger Group CEO, Les Timar said.

“Each practice area within this unified team model will maintain its own speciality, while giving our people the opportunity to operate in a more diverse playground. This means enhanced collaboration, innovation and learning. Which means greater IQ, CQ and EQ for our clients.”

Clemenger UnLtd’s executive team will comprise established leaders, Brett Hoskin (behaviour change and brand), Daniel Shaw (research and insights), Clint Bratton (customer experience and performance), Tim Freeman (technology and transformation) and Sandra Daniel (partnership marketing and channels). Brigid Alkema will become chief creative officer of Clemenger UnLtd and the new agency will be chaired by Clemenger Group CEO, Les Timar.

Experienced marketing leader Sandra Daniel joins Clemenger UnLtd from Oceania Healthcare, where she was General Manager, Marketing & Communications. Sandra has led transformational marketing campaigns that span brand to retail, for more than 20 years.

Clemenger UnLtd will be based across both Auckland and Wellington, working alongside Clemenger Group companies ColensoBBDO, Raydar and GRC Partners + Porter Novelli in New Zealand and across the Group’s broader Trans-Tasman network.