Christian O’Connell Show To Become Australia’s First National Commercial Breakfast Program

In a landmark move for Australian radio, The Christian O’Connell Show will launch nationally from 2026—fulfilling a dream held since the UK broadcasting heavyweight first arrived on Australian airwaves.

This is the first time a commercial radio breakfast show will go live across the country and is a key part of ARN’s strategy to grow its national content footprint and deliver more premium shows to

audiences across multiple platforms.

“This is a big moment for me, and for ARN,” said Christian O’Connell. “When I moved here seven years ago, I dreamed of building a national show—one that could connect with people all over Australia. A show from our corner of the dial where people can feel united wherever they are, bringing people together through shared stories, laughter and something real.”

O’Connell, who hosted a number one national breakfast show in the UK for over a decade and grew his audience to 2.5 million, has been a trailblazer in creating big impact. He is the only radio host in the world to have achieved number one ratings in two different countries and is widely regarded as one of Australia’s most successful radio shows.

“This isn’t a show about gossip or stunts. I want to offer something more: a real alternative in the mornings. Something built on heart, humour, and human connection—not noise,” he continued.

“Christian is a rare talent with an extraordinary ability to connect with audiences. He’s already built one of the most successful shows in Melbourne, and we believe that’s just the beginning,” said Lauren Joyce, ARN’s chief audience and content officer.

“At a time when the world feels increasingly divided, The Christian O’Connell Show offers a place where all Australians feel welcome and a true sense of belonging. It’s a show that delivers connection like no other. Beyond its on-air impact, the national rollout will also deliver fresh creative solutions for advertisers looking to cut through and connect with meaning. O’Connell has a proven history of doing just that—breaking commercial records and winning industry acclaim in both Australia and the UK for campaigns that served both client and listener.

“I have helped brands innovate with ideas that don’t just shout, they’ve mattered. I’m excited to bring that same creative thinking to national clients who want to stand out and make a difference.”

O’Connell’s move to reach the entire country is more than a personal milestone; it signals a cultural shift.

“We’re living in a time of increasing isolation. After 27 years of doing breakfast radio, I believe more than ever in the power of shared voices and authentic connection. I’m here to help create that. And ARN are proving once again they’re not just adapting to radio’s future—they’re creating it.

“People said I’d never make it here. That an outsider wouldn’t connect. But I did. I’ve been tested many times, yet I’ve stayed true to who I am and what I do: real radio, for grown-ups, about real

life—and bloody funny.”