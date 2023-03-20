Chris Taylor: I’m Old Enough To Remember An Independent ABC

Chris Taylor: I’m Old Enough To Remember An Independent ABC
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Our Imposter-In-Chief Chris Taylor gets nostalgic for the days when independent broadcasters had the audacity to be independent.

Two weeks ago, those of us lacking an interest in English football would have been hard pressed to tell you who Gary Lineker is. It sounds like the kind of name you might find on one of those plumber fridge magnets that are perpetually being left in your letterbox.

But recently the name Gary Lineker was catapulted into the consciousness of even the most soccer-agnostic Australians, after the BBC sports presenter tweeted criticism of the UK government’s new asylum seeker policy, comparing the language being used to the language of 1930s Germany. Lineker was being generous with the comparison.

The actual language being used by the British Home Office – “We must stop the boats” – owed far more to recent Australian governments than it did to Nazi Germany, but even Lineker knew it was too low a blow to compare anybody to Tony Abbott.

To most Australians, Lineker’s tweet would have seemed fairly unremarkable: the kind of thing Craig Foster pumps out on a quiet, unopinionated day. (And side note: what does it say about the rest of us that soccer presenters are now our most ardent, vocal defenders of human rights? At this rate, I won’t be surprised if the new head of Amnesty International is Mark Bosnic.)

But the quivering suits at the BBC, who engage Gary Lineker to host its flagship Match Of The Day broadcast, took a much dimmer view of the tweet. In a tactic not unlike those used in 1930s Germany, they sought to punish the popular host for voicing opposition to government policy. Lineker was suspended from his job, and his name became instant shorthand around the world for government overreach in public broadcasting; or, perhaps more accurately, for the way public broadcasters now live in endless, jittery fear of upsetting their government overlords.

I’ve witnessed the same cowering mindset consume the ABC. Decisions increasingly are made not in response to government displeasure, but – worse – in the pre-emptive expectation of government displeasure. And this is one of the lesser-acknowledged legacies of the Coalition’s decade or so in power. There’s a blunt but common view that the Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison years were largely a policy wasteland; a succession of aimless, compromised governments which left little mark on the nation beyond a widening normalisation of ineptitude and unaccountability. But I think this sells them short. For all their collective misfires, they achieved at least one significant bullseye: the weakening of the ABC.

And I’m not talking about the constant funding cuts, as damaging and ideologically targeted as those were. I’m talking about the more sinister hand of editorial interference, hovering just high enough above the organisation to still appear to be at arm’s length, but close enough to form an intimidating fist if required. It was essentially gaslighting by drip-feed. A little feedback here, a little backgrounding there. Maybe even some playful rebuking after hours. Bit by bit it added up to create an impression in the minds of management that something needed to change. And where a less besieged ABC might once have seen pissing off the government as a sign it was doing something right, the current battle-weary guard largely saw it as a headache they could do without. So, at the risk of evoking 1930s Germany again, appeasement became the new strategy.

If you want to see just how much the ABC’s independence has eroded in the last 10 years, compare these two documents below. Each contains the transcript of a phone call between a government minister and a senior ABC manager. The contrast couldn’t be starker.

PHONE TRANSCRIPT – 2012** (Note this is a fictional transcript)

Minister: I wish to express in the strongest terms my unhappiness with last night’s report on 4 Corners.

ABC Manager: I’m sorry you feel that way. But the piece was an accurate and balanced report that met all our editorial and legal guidelines, as required by the ABC Charter.

Minister: But I don’t think you –

ABC Manager: Sorry, I’m on deadline for another story. Would you mind fucking off?

 

PHONE TRANSCRIPT – 2022

Minister: I wish to express in the strongest terms my unhappiness with last night’s report on 4 Corners.

ABC Manager: Oh god, I’m so sorry. Tell me everything that was wrong with it.

Minister: Utterly contemptible, the whole bloody lot of it.

ABC Manager: I quite agree.

Minister: I mean, who the hell gives the ABC the right to just –

ABC Manager: Sir, I’m just taking it down from iView as w speak – consider it gone.

Minister: I mean, who even approves this crap in the first place – was it you?!

ABC Manager: Me? God, no! I didn’t even watch it. I refused to. Haven’t watched anything on the ABC in years, I swear.

Minister: This has Laura Tingle’s hands all over it.

ABC Manager: I wouldn’t doubt it. I mean, technically she doesn’t work on 4 Corners. But I’m sure you’re right. You always are.

Minister: We want a full retraction of all the allegations, and –

ABC Manager: Of course, sir. And I’ll go one better – why don’t we just axe 4 Corners altogether? Extinguish the whole wretched show.

Minister: Well nobody’s asking for that…

ABC Manager: We should have done it years ago. And I’ll appoint six more independent ombudsmen to conduct a review into how awful we are. Sound good?

Minister: I’m not sure that’s necessary…

ABC Manager: And we’ll obviously sack the reporter. In fact we’ll sack all our reporters, just to be safe, yes?

Minister: Are you feeling ok?

ABC Manager: I’ve just done it – they’re all sacked. And as an extra sweetener, I’m going to bring back Chris Uhlmann to host every single show.

Minister: Woah, steady on! We just want the ABC to be balanced, not completely unwatchable!

Please login with linkedin to comment

Chris Taylor

Latest News

Oscars! Emmys! Media Competitions? Why Live Brief Competitions Should Be Film Worthy
  • Opinion

Oscars! Emmys! Media Competitions? Why Live Brief Competitions Should Be Film Worthy

In this guest post, Rufus Australia strategy manager Kate O’Loughlin (lead image), puts on her best Hollywood hat an offers top tips for, what she sees as a, seemingly endless round of media competitions… POV: It’s 3pm after a day full of back-to-backs during the busiest time of the year and a member of your […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
News Corp Unveils Vertical Video Platform
  • Media
  • Technology

News Corp Unveils Vertical Video Platform

News Corp has unveiled its new video storytelling capability with the launch of a mobile first, Vertical Video Platform. This web-based platform tells audio visual stories to better engage audiences and provide world-leading integrated advertising and marketing products to clients. Managing director, client product, Pippa Leary said launching this platform was critical as most audiences […]

News Corp Launches New Client Proposition ‘Total Commerce’
  • Media
  • Technology

News Corp Launches New Client Proposition ‘Total Commerce’

News Corp has unveiled its Total Commerce offering where media, technology and commerce converge into a single consumer experience. Managing director, client product, Pippa Leary (lead image), said: “Our absolutely best-in-class technology will allow clients to transact directly from across our digital network through video, text and images. “Powered by our commercial data capability, brands […]

News Corp Invests In Measurement Effectiveness Via New Partnership With Adgile
  • Media
  • Technology

News Corp Invests In Measurement Effectiveness Via New Partnership With Adgile

News Corp has invested in a leading Omnichannel Attribution Suite, delivering top-offunnel brand measures through to bottom funnel transaction measures. Using its D-Coded events to marketers, News announced a new partnership with video effectiveness platform Adgile. The advanced offering provides independent measurement solutions to prove the efficacy of client investment with brand, footfall and sales […]

News Corp Launches Evolution Of Its Commercial Data Capability With Intent Connect
  • Media
  • Technology

News Corp Launches Evolution Of Its Commercial Data Capability With Intent Connect

News Corp has revealed the most significant evolution of its commercial data capability, with the launch of Intent Connect. Intent Connect is powered by the company’s Commercial Customer Data Platform, enriching the company’s extensive first-party content consumption data with data from Foxtel Group and REA Group. News Corp’s Lou Barrett, Paul Blackburn & Pippa Leary […]

Subway Launches “Bigger-er” Campaign With Hamish & Andy, Via Team Fresh
  • Campaigns

Subway Launches “Bigger-er” Campaign With Hamish & Andy, Via Team Fresh

Subway has launched “Bigger-er,” a campaign poking fun at other fast food outlets’ less well-endowed meals, via Team Fresh. The campaign creative shows the disproportionate size of Subway’s Footlong sandwiches alongside its competitor’s burgers. The spot features comedy duo, Hamish Blake as the Footlong and Andy Lee as the burger having competitive banter with each […]

NBA Asia Appoints Speak Communications As PR Agency
  • Marketing

NBA Asia Appoints Speak Communications As PR Agency

NBA Asia have appointed Sydney-based PR Agency, SPEAK Communications as their Corporate Communications agency partner in Australia. Starting immediately, SPEAK Communications will work hand in hand with the NBA to develop the league’s corporate PR press office functions across partnerships, merchandising, and more. Specialists in the sport industry, SPEAK Communications are well placed to support […]

Free-Football TV Reforms Have Been Pushed Back
  • Media

Free-Football TV Reforms Have Been Pushed Back

Reforms that would limit the number of free matches available have been pushed back. Australia’s existing anti-siphoning list – which decides which sports and entertainment events should be free for the public – was set to expire on April 1st. There had been speculation that the new list would show changes around which football would […]

Mars Boss Says Tucker Carlson’s Fury At M&Ms Ad Boosted The Brand
  • Advertising

Mars Boss Says Tucker Carlson’s Fury At M&Ms Ad Boosted The Brand

Mars’ new chief exec has said that Tucker Carlson’s ire about M&Ms redesigning one of its cartoon mascots to be “less sexy” actually boosted the brand. Poul Weihrauch, appointed CEO in September, told the Financial Times that Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s bizarre and continued ranting about M&Ms did not cause buyers to turn their backs […]

Need A Tired & Trite April Fool’s Campaign? Reprise Has You Covered
  • Campaigns

Need A Tired & Trite April Fool’s Campaign? Reprise Has You Covered

Stuck for ideas for an April Fool’s campaign? Reprise Digital has launched an AIpril Fool’s Campaign Generator. Running on the same tech as OpenAI’s ChatGPT the tool uses the latest in AI Large Language Models (LLM) technology to churn out campaign ideas. The firm conceded that the campaign ideas it chugs out might not pick […]

Why There Are Plenty Of Tips For Marketeers On The Election Frontline Hustings
  • Opinion

Why There Are Plenty Of Tips For Marketeers On The Election Frontline Hustings

Teresa Russell (lead image) is working on the front line to get Teal independent Elizabeth Farrelly elected to the NSW Upper House at next Saturday’s NSW State election. Here she regales her grassroots marketing tips and some hissing non-believers along the way… Since I started campaigning for Elizabeth Farrelly Independents in the NSW Upper House, […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Adobe Study: Marketers Still Mired To Third-Party Cookies, Not Evolving Their Data Strategies
  • Technology

Adobe Study: Marketers Still Mired To Third-Party Cookies, Not Evolving Their Data Strategies

Adobe has released new research that shows brands aren’t taking the necessary steps to evolve their data strategies, despite serious near and long-term impacts on their businesses. The global survey of more than 2600 marketing and consumer experience leaders (including 656 APAC respondents) also explores the marketing investments and strategies that set industry leaders apart […]

Nissan Promotes Isao Sekiguchi From ASEAN VP Marketing & Sales To President
  • Marketing

Nissan Promotes Isao Sekiguchi From ASEAN VP Marketing & Sales To President

Nissan has promoted Isao Sekiguchi from regional vice president, marketing and sales for ASEAN and president of Nissan Motor Thailand, to president of Nissan ASEAN, effective 01 April 2023. Sekiguchi will oversee Nissan’s operations in the ASEAN region and continue his role as president of Nissan Motor Thailand, reporting to Junichi Endo, senior vice president, […]

Stacks on Stacks on Stacks Martech Whitepaper Launched
  • Marketing

Stacks on Stacks on Stacks Martech Whitepaper Launched

A new Martech whitepaper, Stacks on Stacks on Stacks, has launched, giving the opinions of 15 Australian martech leaders. The Lumery partnered with the Customer Experience and Insight (CXI) Research Group at Swinburne University of Technology to produce the whitepaper. The research aimed to explore the key challenges and provide a level-set for where the […]