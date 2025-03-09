Chloe Hooper Launches The Limitless Equation Podcast To Help Tackle Our Self Doubt

Chloe Hooper, founder of Bare Feet and former PHD head of growth and marketing APAC, has launched The Limitless Equation. This new podcast is designed to tackle the invisible pandemic we all face: Self Doubt. Created and hosted by Chloe Hooper, the podcast is a year-long investigation and celebration of women, designed to help them unlearn their limits in business through investing in self-belief.

Research shows that 80 per cent of women struggle with self-belief, impacting their careers, leadership, and confidence in advocating for themselves. The Limitless Equation tackles this head-on, featuring high-profile female leaders across media, marketing, and the creative industries who share their personal journeys, lessons, and unique superpowers.​​​​​ ​

The podcast is inspired by Hooper’s personal experience, despite being an entrepreneur and coach helping people to do what scares them most, she realised she needed to confront the issue her lack of self-belief was having on her.

“The Limitless Equation began as a personal journey for me in achieving self-belief. I sought advice from the incredible people around me, wondering: How could I be more like them? Their wisdom was too powerful to keep private. What I didn’t expect? So many shared the same struggles,” Hooper said.

“As Virginia Hyland said, “I got to 40 and thought, am I just going to carry on beating myself up with negative thoughts for the rest of my life?” That hit me. This isn’t just my journey—it’s all of ours. This podcast celebrates extraordinary women and the rise of feminine leadership. But it became something more – many guests called it the therapy they didn’t know they needed. And honestly? I felt the same.”

Hooper added, when interviewing Melissa Doyle she said “Whenever I was knocking down doors and trying to make something happen for myself my brain would ask ‘what’s the worst that can happen here?’, but I would then ask myself ‘what’s the best thing that can happen?’.” Hooper said “I have been using this approach when launching this podcast. It is so easy to get caught up in catastrophising what could go wrong, but it’s so exciting to think what could go right if this idea works. We may actually be able to change women’s experiences across the country.”

“I couldn’t be more grateful to our sponsors for jumping onboard, there is such a genuine desire to make a difference”

​​​Each episode features ​​incredibly talented guests​​ such as ​​Melissa Doyle AM​​, ​​Tammy Medard Managing Director, Institutional Australia & PNG, ​​Lisa Harrison Chief Executive, Consumer Insurance,​​ Lyndelle O’Keefe, CEO and Founder Match & Wood​​, who candidly discuss their self-belief journeys​​​.​​​​ ​​​ ​​

​​​​The first 10 episodes of The Limitless Equation are proudly sponsored by oOh!media and ACAST. Cathy O’Connor CEO oOh!media introduces and celebrates each guest at the beginning of every episode. Season two will be sponsored by Carsales Mediahouse who have jumped on board to sponsor our next 10 episodes. ​​

You can tune into the podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.