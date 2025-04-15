CampaignsNewsletter

Chinese Beer Brand Sees Sales Jump A Fifth By Moving Beers To The Back Of Bottle-o Fridges

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Chinese beer brand Harbin has recently issued bottle-o owners in southern China with the unusual request to send their beer to the back of the fridge, but it has seen sales jump by nearly 19 per cent month-on-month.

As part of a new campaign from BBDO, Harbin’s beers have been moved to the back to remain cold – with the agency also creating a mechanism to move Harbin’s beers to within easy reach.

The ‘Back Rack Hack’ is a custom-designed fridge rack inspired by Harbin’s mountain logo and featuring a spring-loaded system that pushes cold beers forwards as a new one is taken.

Retailers only needed to place Harbin Beer at the back, and they received the system at no cost—a win-win for both stores and consumers. There’s also new exterior branding for the fridge and posters and signage telling customers it’s cooler at the back – important in the hot and muggy southern  Chinese climate.

“The Back Rack Hack isn’t just about product placement—it’s about rethinking how design shapes consumer behavior. By leveraging real shopper insights and intuitive design, we transformed an overlooked fridge space into a key touchpoint for engagement,” said Arthur Tsang, CCO at BBDO Greater China.

“This shift reflects a larger trend in retail—where functionality and experience matter just as much as visibility. In beer sales, cold isn’t just a preference—it’s the deciding factor.”

Related posts:

  1. EnergySafe Victoria Warns E-Bike & E-Scooter Riders Of Fires In New SICKDOGWOLFMAN Campaign
  2. Ford & Geelong Cats Celebrate Partnership’s Centenary In Stirring Work Via Accordion & Super-Sub
  3. Tourism Fiji Launches ‘Happy Hour For The Environment’ Via Havas
  4. This Year’s Cairns Crocodiles Pinterest Welcome Party Is Serving Looks & Cherry-Coded Vibes!
TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

‘Show Us Your Boomtown’: Top Industry Executives Share Their Favourite Easter Regional Breaks
AKQA Promotes Tim Devine Into Global Chief Invention Officer Role
Common State Announces New Head Of Entertainment, Major Client Wins & Expansion Across Arts, Culture & Digital Gaming
Mad Reality Check: Is Ignorance Really Bliss?
Register Lost your password?