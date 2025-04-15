Chinese Beer Brand Sees Sales Jump A Fifth By Moving Beers To The Back Of Bottle-o Fridges

Chinese beer brand Harbin has recently issued bottle-o owners in southern China with the unusual request to send their beer to the back of the fridge, but it has seen sales jump by nearly 19 per cent month-on-month.

As part of a new campaign from BBDO, Harbin’s beers have been moved to the back to remain cold – with the agency also creating a mechanism to move Harbin’s beers to within easy reach.

The ‘Back Rack Hack’ is a custom-designed fridge rack inspired by Harbin’s mountain logo and featuring a spring-loaded system that pushes cold beers forwards as a new one is taken.

Retailers only needed to place Harbin Beer at the back, and they received the system at no cost—a win-win for both stores and consumers. There’s also new exterior branding for the fridge and posters and signage telling customers it’s cooler at the back – important in the hot and muggy southern Chinese climate.

“The Back Rack Hack isn’t just about product placement—it’s about rethinking how design shapes consumer behavior. By leveraging real shopper insights and intuitive design, we transformed an overlooked fridge space into a key touchpoint for engagement,” said Arthur Tsang, CCO at BBDO Greater China.

“This shift reflects a larger trend in retail—where functionality and experience matter just as much as visibility. In beer sales, cold isn’t just a preference—it’s the deciding factor.”