Cheeky Little Reveals The Promotion of Abby Dorrian To Global Partnerships

Following further growth for the Australian creative studio, Cheeky Little announces the promotion of Abby Dorrian to head up global partnerships.

Fuelled by the “ongoing success” of Cheeky Little’s legacy productions such as Kangaroo Beach and Vegesaurs, Dorrian steps up to expand Cheeky Little’s production services worldwide as the company continues to grow its global footprint.

“Things are moving at speed at Cheeky Little. It’s a pleasure to represent them on the world stage. They have a strong track record of building brands and placing them within culture, be it through their own original IP or servicing others in the family market. They’ve a proven history of designing distinctive characters and worlds that resonate with audiences everywhere. In a time when technology is mutating and we resolve to seek deep human connection, I’m excited to unearth opportunities for even more stories to be told,” Dorrian said.

Now in production of season four, the hit CG animated series Vegesaurs, produced in Unreal Engine recently launched in the U.S. on PBS following its evolution into a fully immersive experience at Sydney’s iconic Luna Park. Also currently in production is Flower & Flour, a new international co-production with Canada’s Sinking Ship, directed by Cheeky Little’s Cindy Scharka and produced by Celine Goetz as well as feature film Zac Power, a collaboration with Flying Bark and co-directed by David Webster.

With a vibrant slate of projects in development and increasing international demand, Dorrian’s appointment signals a strategic move to deepen partnerships with studios, streamers and brands bringing Cheeky Little’s unique brand of storytelling, craft and commercial acumen through serviced production to even more audiences.