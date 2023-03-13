ChatGPT – What Australian Marketers Need to Know

The latest episode of Rocket Agency’s Smarter Marketer Podcast takes a practical and marketing-first approach to understanding the impact of ChatGPT.

James and David Lawrence, Co-Founders of digital marketing agency, Rocket, discuss how ChatGPT is changing the face of marketing in the latest episode of the Smarter Marketer Podcast.

The episode, ‘Emergency Pod – What Australian Marketers Need To Know’, warns marketers that if they’re not becoming familiar with the software and using it in their day-to-day, they risk missing out on its ability to make us both faster and better at what we do.

“On a scale of 1-10, how fearful as marketers do we need to be, that we will have a job in five years’ time?” asks podcast host, James Lawrence.

“If you decide not to use ChatGPT, I think you should have a 10 rating on that fear. If you’re good at what you do, I don’t think you should be scared at all.” said David Lawrence.

The pair also confirm that this version of the Open AI software will be the worst version of itself. “[In the future], we will look back and laugh at the version we used in late 2022 and early 2023”, said David Lawrence

“For every invention ever, the first version is quite often the worst”. The episode then shares actionable advice that James and David implore marketers to adopt across a wide range of tasks, including specific steps to properly brief and prompt the tool, as well as the important role of improving its outputs using your own expertise.

“Feedback I’ve heard from other agency owners is… is it right to be using it? Is it cheating?” said James Lawrence. “We are fully in on ChatGPT. We will use it as a tool to drive better results for our clients.”