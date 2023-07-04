ChatGPT Interest Softens While Twitter Rival Bluesky Sees Record Traffic Following More Musk Mistakes
Following an explosive start to the year, the world’s seemingly insatiable appetite for ChatGPT seems to be cooling (lead image: Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO).
New data has revealed that desktop and mobile web traffic to the chatbot dropped 9.7 per cent from May to June this year while overall unique visitors to the site dropped 5.7 per cent. Overall time on site was also down 8.5 per cent.
A cooling of interest should have been expected and it might not spell particularly bad news for OpenAI, the company behind the chatbot, said David F Carr, senior insights manager at Similarweb, which produced the data.
“Whether OpenAI management is broken-hearted about the dip in traffic is debatable. Initially launched as a technology demo, the ChatGPT website primarily serves as a loss leader generating sales leads for OpenAI, which makes its technology available for other companies to embed in their applications,” he explained.
In fact, Altman described the cost of operating the mostly free service as “eye-watering” – external estimates have pegged it at about US$700,000 (AU$1.04 million) per day. However, traffic to platform.openai.com, the company’s developer website increased by 3.1 per cent from May to June. This section of the company’s site serves as the entry point to its main money-spinning arm.
The release of ChatGPT caused a great deal of consternation in adland (not least within the B&T offices) and saw agencies and brands alike delight in the tool or decry it as a flawed gimmick. M&C Saatchi’s Re Design even held an event in Sydney that culminated with two teams of creatives pitted head-to-head to see whether generative AI tools including ChatGPT could produce better creative work. Fortunately for those in the room, the human brains were deemed to win the day.
But, while ChatGPT and OpenAI seem to be running out of steam, Twitter rival Bluesky is growing in popularity. Following Twitter supremo Elon Musk’s announcement that the site will temporarily limit the number of posts that users can read per day, decentralised social site Bluesky said it experienced “record-high traffic.”
Bluesky, backed by original Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, is still in an invite-only stage but said in a post on Saturday that its systems were experiencing “some degraded performance as a result of record-high traffic. It that it had to temporarily pause sign-ups to deal with the performance issues before resuming them late on Sunday.
Bluesky was founded back in 2019 and runs on a decentralised networking technology called the AT Protocol that could, in theory, allow users to maintain their identities across multiple platforms. At present, the site only has around 50,000 users but it would seem as though interest is growing.
Bluesky’s business, meanwhile, sits in two separate parts. There is Bluesky, the project developing and improving the AT Protocol and Bluesky PBLLC (Public Benefit Limited Liability Company), the business arm. Bluesky receives funding from Bluesky PBLLC — with a PBLLC denoting that it is still allowed to make profits but is immune to shareholder action over lack of profits. The Bluesky team believe that this status will allow the company to put mission over money.
Currently, the business has only received US$13 million in funding from Dorsey, who also sits on the company’s board. Jeromy Johnson, who serves as a technical adviser to Bluesky and goes by the name Whyrusleeping, said in early April that the company was “Not going to rely solely on ads, but also not going to be dogmatic about not doing ads.”
While there might be more public interest in the platform, we would hold off having any meetings about Bluesky ad spend just yet.
Twitter alternatives are becoming far more common, as well. Instagram’s text-only Twitter rival Threads recently leaked on the Google Play Store before swiftly being pulled. A full launch is rumoured to happen on Thursday. Watch this space.
Latest News
Gerety Awards Celebrate Shortlist With Cannes BBQ
The 2023 Gerety Awards rocked Cannes with their VIP BBQ party that celebrated the recently announced shortlist along with Gerety judges from around the world. As has become a Gerety BBQ tradition, everyone was given a beautiful brooch on arrival with one lucky guest winning an incredible prize – that prize being a stay Pearl […]
“CRYBABIES!” British & Aussie Mastheads Go The Jugular Over Ashes Furore, As Respective PMs Weigh In
Tensions between Australia & England have sunk to new lows with the Minogue sisters now appearing to be the only hope.
Bec Morton Promoted To Global Agency Lead At Uber
Bec Morton named global agency lead at Uber. Still no answers on the suffocating overuse of car deodorisers.
Science Comms Publication, The Brilliant, Announces Editorial Board
The Brilliant, a global science communication publication based in Sydney, has announced a board of five of the world’s best and brightest, including famed climatologist Professor Michael Mann. The announcement, and growth of The Brilliant, comes at a time when many countries are battling the rise of misinformation online, and looking to strengthen coverage focussed […]
Bud Light Goes For Bloke In Latest Campaign, As Plummeting Sales Sees Hundreds Laid Off
Bud Light drama joins Keith Richards, Star Wars spinoffs & Shannon Noll's career in that it seemingly can't be killed.
Ukraine Crowns Unilever An “International Sponsor Of War”
You might be thinking twice about your anti-dandruff shampoo after this head scratcher of an article.
Hamish And Zoe Foster Blake Set To Star On The Block
"It" couple Hamish & Zoe Foster Blake to star on The Block. B&T can't help think Kel & Kath Day-Knight a better choice.
Monday TV Ratings: Have You Been Paying Attention? Gives 10 A Shot In The Arm
Seven and Nine feel 10's hot breath on their respective necks last night with concerns over who ate the garlic prawns.
Aspen Pharma Appoints Resolution Digital As Its Search Agency Of Record
Leading digital agency, Resolution Digital has expanded its remit as Aspen Pharma’s search agency partner for Aspen’s house of brands, one year on from being appointed Aspen’s Search agency for flagship brands including Coloxyl, Dymadon, Flo and Novalac. This extended partnership will see Resolution Digital play a critical role in digital strategy planning to increase […]
Intender Appoints GM After 3 Years Of Exponential Growth
Sustainability-focused performance marketing agency Intender has appointed Jonathan Peach, general manager, as it consolidates three years of exponential growth that has seen the business quietly compile a roster of national and international clients. Intender’s data-driven approach has seen the under-the-radar agency pick up performance marketing accounts for brands including Stockland, EnergyAustralia, Cheddar by CBA, Insure […]
Back Of The Net: Why Programmatic DOOH Can Bring Success To Brands This FIFA Women’s World Cup
This columnist argues DOOH is the ideal medium for the coming Women's World Cup. Although streaking is a cheaper option.
Consumers Want Brands To Pave The Way
Latest research confirms consumers want brands to push for social change. Just not in the way Bud Light attempted it.
WHO To Label Popular Drink Sweetener As Possible Cancer Risk
Aspartame & carcinogen may sound like bad heavy metal bands, but as you'll read here, it's cancer-causing soft drinks.
Sydney-Based Indie Agency Engaging.io Opens US Office In Salt Lake City
Sydney-based independent agency Engaging.io has opened a new US office in Salt Lake City and appointed Ben Whitehead to drive further US growth. Engaging, a CRM integration agency and global HubSpot partner, is already working with a number of US clients across the event, media, education and sporting sectors. Whitehead joins the new Engaging US […]
Challenger Bank Revolut Launches First APAC OOH Campaign
UK-based challenger bank Revolut has launched its first Out-of-Home (OOH) campaign for the Asia-Pacific region and giving away a solid gold card to 10000 lucky Kiwis. The campaign was designed in-house by Revolut and the fintech firm worked with Auckland-based firm Phantom Bill Stickers to get the ads placed around the city in bus shelters […]
More Than Half Of MiQ Staff Are Women
Programmatic player MiQ putting its money where its mouth is on the diversity front while not creating a toilet queue.
Superyacht Captain Jason Chambers Explains The Benefits Of “Total Package” Technology For Bonds
Yet again modern-day underpants proving to have more technology involved than your average Tesla motor vehicle.
Netflix Touts Interrelated Series Of Ads At Cannes Lions
Netflix again hustling for its piece of the ad pie, just as said pie continues to shrink in the oven.
Raine & Horne Appoints Michael Carroll To Head Of Marketing
The question remains, do people who work in real estate find it as boring a BBQ conversation as the rest of us?
Herd MSL Nabs oOh! Media’s Peter Galmes For Chief Creative Strategist Role
Herd MSL's office Dungeons & Dragons tournament takes sinister twist with appointment of new chief creative strategist.
Dentsu’s iProspect Promotes Shae Healey To Group Digital Director
Ever get the feeling that everyone in adland now looks about 19? Confirm the elixir of youth with this news.
JCDecaux Names Alexandra Heaven As Head Of Environmental, Social & Governance
JCDecaux names new head of environmental, social & governance, as reception fern goes dangerously underwatered.
Sydney Indie Agency Engaging.io Opens US Office
Sydney independent Engaging.io has opened its doors in the US to meet growing demand from existing and prospective clients across North America. Engaging, a CRM integration agency and global HubSpot partner, is already working with a number of US clients across the event, media, education and sporting sectors. It has now appointed sales and solutions […]
Omnicom Media Group Partners With Adgile For Total TV Measurement
Omnicom Media Group unveils new TV measurement doova wacky. Yes, our words not theirs.
What Happened? Influencers’ Major Backlash Over SHEIN Press Trip
Dodgy online players like SHEIN remain the best advertisement Myer, David Jones et al. could possibly dream of.
SMI Data: May Ad Spends Inch Into Positive Territory, Ably Led By OOH & Cinema
Outdoor and cinema say goodbye to COVID shackles and prove to be adland's metaphoric stud muffin with windswept locks.
Mondelēz Europe’s VP Marketing Returns To Australia For ANZ Role
Ben Wicks, Mondelēz Europe’s vice president of marketing, has returned to Australia after spending the last six years in Europe with the company. Wicks is due to become the company’s new VP of marketing ANZ later this month and has spent more than 14 years with the confectioner. He has held a variety of roles […]
MediaMath Files For Bankruptcy After Acquisition Talks Fail
MediaMath files for bankruptcy. Says it had nothing to do with people thinking it was in the calculus, algebra business.
Digital Agency GROUND Makes The First Move With Bumble
Digi agency GROUND wins the Bumble business. Says it can't do anything about the creepy men who live with their parents.
Kyle & Jackie O Reportedly Open To Leaving ARN For SCA
Kyle & Jackie say they're open to a shift to rivals. However, don't want it to be a distraction from recent weight loss.
Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series
Bendigo Bank has partnered with Australia’s only BIPOC, female-led podcast agency, The Peers Project to launch NAIDOC week podcast short-series ‘A Yarn with our Elders’. The new podcast, presented by Bendigo Bank, teaches us to listen more intently and understand more deeply the ways of the world’s oldest living culture. This isn’t your average podcast, […]
“Biased & Cowardly!” ABC Infuriates The Conservative Crowd With Cheeky Tweet Of John Howard At The Cricket
B&T does warn this contains a vicious and personal attack on two aged pensioners. Well, John Howard and wife Janette.
Instagram’s Twitter Rival Briefly Appears On Google Play Store
B&T does warn this article can be a tad on the techy side. But then again, we wrote it, so who are we kidding?
BMW, Apple, Harris Farm, Qantas, AFR Win The 2023 Premium Brand Awards
Harris Farm among the 2023 Premium Brand award winners. B&T won't go mentioning the floury apples then, shall we?
ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan
Gold Logie Nominee and proud Nyikina man Mark Coles Smith and singing sensation Casey Donovan, kicked off ABC’s NAIDOC week coverage in style, hosting the annual National NAIDOC Awards Ceremony, on Saturday night. ABC head of indigenous Kelrick Martin, said: “What a fantastic night! ABC congratulates all the Award winners, who exemplify the spirit of […]
“Instant Legend!” Fan Who Skived Off Work To Attend Taylor Swift Concert Does TV Interview With Blanket Over Her Head
Did last week's ticket debacle have you doubting your own Tay Tay allegiances? Learn to love again via this super fan.