M&C Saatchi’s Re Design Pitted Humans Against AI In A Battle Of Creativity

M&C Saatchi’s design shop Re pitted its own staffers against AI in a competition to create a new brand look and feel for an imaginary media company.

At the company’s Sydney office, the firm ran its third and final session on the implications of AI and creativity. Titled “Distinctiveness in the age of AI” two teams had just two hours to respond to a very loose brief before presenting to the assembled audience who decided the winner.

Reader, your job is safe. The human team won convincingly.

The event also featured talks from Re staffers about how they were putting AI tools to use and what others can learn from their experimentation. The team explained how it was using the likes of Midjourney to quickly create images for storyboards and to present concepts to brands.

The firm’s copywriters are also using ChatGPT to alleviate the dreaded blank page and generate ideas quickly before tuning and honing them for use.

Creative studio FutureDeluxe was also present and spoke about how its team worked with artists to help create new ideas and push the boundaries of art and design.