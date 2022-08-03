Charlotte Crosby Spills Pregnancy Problems In New Nova Podcast

English reality TV star Charlotte Crosby is set to return to NOVA Entertainment with her parenting podcast ‘Charlotte Crosby Always On’.

Join the soon-to-be new mum and former Geordie Shore star as she shares her intimate, often TMI (too much information) perspective on pregnancy, motherhood and her thoughts on what it’s like to trade dirty nights for dirty nappies.

With a new episode dropping each month, Crosby will provide the most in-depth look into her life, and as fans know – nothing is off limits. Think of this podcast as a personal look into Crosby’s diary. Listeners will be brought along on her pregnancy journey and hear all of the ups and downs as Crosby and her partner handle becoming first-time parents.

Want to know her pregnancy cravings and how she’s dealing with her ever changing body? Do you just want to know what she’s thinking and how she’s feeling? Want to hear her recommendations for the best baby items or clothes? ‘Charlotte Crosby Always On’ will reveal all! Plus, Charlotte’s mates and family will drop in every so often, so expect to hear plenty of gossip from her inner circle.

Crosby said: “Guys! I’m so excited to be ALWAYS ON with NOVA! This pod will give us a chance to catch up on all the gossip and recent developments in my life.”

Charlotte Crosby is a best-selling author, has platinum selling fitness DVD’s and is ambassador for some of the UK’s leading fashion and beauty brands. Having been in the limelight since her early 20s, Charlotte stole the show with her raw, real and hilarious personality on the MTV reality series Geordie Shore. She turned her headline-grabbing TV antics into global stardom, winning the 12th series of UK Celebrity Big Brother, starring in her own reality series The Charlotte Show and appearing on Australia’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. In 2019 she launched her own fashion label, Pepper Girls Club and homeware line Naked Lane.

Rachel Corbett, NOVA Entertainment’s head of podcasting and digital content said: “Charlotte is one of those rare talents who can keep you entertained no matter what she’s talking about and we can’t wait for her to share her unique and hilarious perspective on pregnancy and all the unexpected changes that go with it.”

NOVA Entertainment hosts a variety of Australian and international podcasts in investigative journalism, love, dating, comedy, entertainment, business and technology, health and lifestyle. Shows include Not So PG with Brooke Blurton and Matty Mills, The Space with Casey Donovan, Two Girls One Pod with Angie Kent and Yvie Jones, Cameron and Alison Daddo’s Separate Bathrooms, The Update, Brenda, Call Me! with Courtney Act and Vanity, Dear Clementine and many more.

Following a hit season of the Nova Podcast ‘Values & Vibes’, Charlotte will continue to share all as her life takes a very different direction in ‘Charlotte Crosby Always On’.

Charlotte Crosby Always On launches on 3 August with new episodes monthly.