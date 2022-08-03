Charlotte Crosby Spills Pregnancy Problems In New Nova Podcast

Charlotte Crosby Spills Pregnancy Problems In New Nova Podcast
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



English reality TV star Charlotte Crosby is set to return to NOVA Entertainment with her parenting podcast ‘Charlotte Crosby Always On’.

Join the soon-to-be new mum and former Geordie Shore star as she shares her intimate, often TMI (too much information) perspective on pregnancy, motherhood and her thoughts on what it’s like to trade dirty nights for dirty nappies.

With a new episode dropping each month, Crosby will provide the most in-depth look into her life, and as fans know – nothing is off limits. Think of this podcast as a personal look into Crosby’s diary. Listeners will be brought along on her pregnancy journey and hear all of the ups and downs as Crosby and her partner handle becoming first-time parents.

Want to know her pregnancy cravings and how she’s dealing with her ever changing body? Do you just want to know what she’s thinking and how she’s feeling? Want to hear her recommendations for the best baby items or clothes? ‘Charlotte Crosby Always On’ will reveal all! Plus, Charlotte’s mates and family will drop in every so often, so expect to hear plenty of gossip from her inner circle.

Crosby said: “Guys! I’m so excited to be ALWAYS ON with NOVA! This pod will give us a chance to catch up on all the gossip and recent developments in my life.”

Charlotte Crosby is a best-selling author, has platinum selling fitness DVD’s and is ambassador for some of the UK’s leading fashion and beauty brands. Having been in the limelight since her early 20s, Charlotte stole the show with her raw, real and hilarious personality on the MTV reality series Geordie Shore. She turned her headline-grabbing TV antics into global stardom, winning the 12th series of UK Celebrity Big Brother, starring in her own reality series The Charlotte Show and appearing on Australia’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. In 2019 she launched her own fashion label, Pepper Girls Club and homeware line Naked Lane.

Rachel Corbett, NOVA Entertainment’s head of podcasting and digital content said: “Charlotte is one of those rare talents who can keep you entertained no matter what she’s talking about and we can’t wait for her to share her unique and hilarious perspective on pregnancy and all the unexpected changes that go with it.”

NOVA Entertainment hosts a variety of Australian and international podcasts in investigative journalism, love, dating, comedy, entertainment, business and technology, health and lifestyle. Shows include Not So PG with Brooke Blurton and Matty Mills, The Space with Casey Donovan, Two Girls One Pod with Angie Kent and Yvie Jones, Cameron and Alison Daddo’s Separate Bathrooms, The Update, Brenda, Call Me! with Courtney Act and Vanity, Dear Clementine and many more.

Following a hit season of the Nova Podcast ‘Values & Vibes’, Charlotte will continue to share all as her life takes a very different direction in ‘Charlotte Crosby Always On’.

Charlotte Crosby Always On launches on 3 August with new episodes monthly.

Please login with linkedin to comment

nova podcast network

Latest News

TEAM LEWIS Promotes Jennifer Greatrex To Managing Director
  • Marketing

TEAM LEWIS Promotes Jennifer Greatrex To Managing Director

TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Greatrex as managing director of its Australian business, taking over from Steven Reilly who hands over leadership of TEAM LEWIS Australia after six years with the agency. Fairil Yeo, SVP, APAC at TEAM LEWIS said: “Together with the team, Jennifer will continue the […]

Westfield Queensland Set To Use 100% Renewable Energy
  • Marketing

Westfield Queensland Set To Use 100% Renewable Energy

Scentre Group has signed an agreement with CleanCo, the Queensland Government-owned renewables, low emissions, and hydro company, to source electricity from 100 per cent renewable sources for its Queensland portfolio of Westfield Living Centres from 2025. Scentre Group CFO and CEO-Elect Elliott Rusanow said the agreement is consistent with Scentre Group’s transition plan to achieve […]

Tag Boost Social Media With L&A Social Acquisition
  • Media

Tag Boost Social Media With L&A Social Acquisition

Tag, a global creative production partner to brands and agencies, has announced the acquisition of social media agency L&A Social. Sydney-headquartered L&A Social is a strategic creative social media agency working with international brands, including Volkswagen, Unilever, Ampol, Henkell-Freixenet and many more. Founded in 2012, L&A Social partners with clients to build authentic communities across […]

Peter Fraser Assumes Senior Post At Edelman Global Advisory Australia Unit
  • Marketing

Peter Fraser Assumes Senior Post At Edelman Global Advisory Australia Unit

Veteran Australian corporate affairs, community engagement, and government communications leader Peter Fraser (lead image) has joined Edelman Global Advisory (EGA) as senior advisor and head of the Australia unit of this newly established public affairs and government relations arm of the world’s leading communications firm. Fraser, who most recently served as chief of staff to […]

Edge Interns Surprise With Results International Pitch Win
  • Marketing

Edge Interns Surprise With Results International Pitch Win

Edge’s 2022 Intern program for university students in their final year culminated this month with a real pitch to a pro bono client, Results International (Australia), with the pitch finishing with the client agreeing to launch a new fundraising event using one of the group’s ideas. The interns collaborated over the course of an eight […]

BlokeVote Celebrates 10 Years With Special Report
  • Media

BlokeVote Celebrates 10 Years With Special Report

Celebrating ten years in the game, BlokeVote has given insight into what they’ve learnt in their Celebrating 10 Years of BlokeVote Report. The report covers how blokes have changed in ten years and how brands can leverage this to build stronger connections with the Blokes in their target markets. Featuring 15 pages of easy-to-digest insights, […]

Optus Rolls Out Ads On Wheels In WA
  • Campaigns

Optus Rolls Out Ads On Wheels In WA

Optus stores in Regional WA have commenced a new outdoor transit campaign with Ads On Wheels to specifically target communities in and around Bunbury, Busselton, Kalgoorlie, Albany and Geraldton. Paul O’Neill, Optus territory general manager – Regional WA, said he was pleased to partner with Ads on Wheels to promote the Optus brand across regional […]

The Brands That Braved Splendour
  • Campaigns

The Brands That Braved Splendour

Do you only attend rock musical festivals for the corporate brand activations? Get jiggy to this Splendour shakedown.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion
  • Advertising

Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion

Australian adtech company Veridooh has launched in the UK as part of its plans to take its independent out-of-home (OOH) verification solution to new markets around the world. Veridooh’s patent-pending, proprietary solution, SmartCreativeTM, independently collects all the data needed to track, measure, and verify the performance of DOOH campaigns. Founded in 2019 by Mo Moubayed […]