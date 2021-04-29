Cetaphil Launches New ‘Hype-Free Skincare’ Campaign Via Emotive

Following a competitive pitch, Galderma Australia, one of the world’s leading skin care companies has appointed Emotive as strategic and creative agency across their range of consumer brands including Cetaphil, Benzac, and Loceryl.

Their first campaign for Cetaphil is ‘Hype-Free Skincare’.

Known for its affordable, effective skincare, especially for sensitive skin, as well as for its slightly medicinal packaging, Cetaphil has been a familiar fixture in Aussie bathrooms for decades. Unfortunately, this doesn’t make it the most exciting product on the shelf, especially for younger audiences. But while some might think having moisturisers that moisturise, cleansers that cleanse and products that are safe and work for everyone makes Cetaphil boring, when it comes to skincare, boring is good.

Against a background of increasingly excessive skincare routines and expensive products, Cetaphil stands out as something altogether simpler and more accessible.

Now live, Cetaphil’s Hype-Free Skincare campaign features a shocking confession from a fictitious skincare influencer – and secret Cetaphil lover – whose identity has been hidden for their own protection.