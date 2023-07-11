Cerebral Palsy Alliance Unveils Brand Campaign “A Life Changing Movement” Via Cummins&Partners

Cerebral Palsy Alliance (CPA) – a ground-breaking, global centre of expertise for cerebral palsy – has launched its new brand campaign with cummins&partners that celebrates the possibilities that occur when great minds think differently. This is the first work that cummins&partners and CPA launch together, after winning a competitive media and creative pitch this year.

“A Life Changing Movement” captures the brand’s belief that a small movement can change a life, and a great movement can change our world. It highlights some of the many ways CPA helps unlock the potential of children and adults with cerebral palsy.

Throughout the campaign we meet members of the alliance who make it all possible, including CPA Chair of Cerebral Palsy Research Professor Nadia Badawi AM, grant recipients from CPA’s innovative startup accelerator Remarkable, CPA staff and physios, as well as CPA brand heroes Jetson, Jibby, and Lia. It also features DJ and music producer DJ Cooper Smith, skydiver Kirby (TikTok @ournonverballife), Paralympian Ben Tudhope and ParaMatilda Tahlia Blanshard. But the star of the show is undoubtedly the film’s narrator: CPA brand hero, public speaker, and champion racerunner, Arran Keith.

Dyranda Hortle, general manager – marketing and communications, Cerebral Palsy Alliance, said, “We are excited to launch our new brand campaign, which showcases the scale of capability across Cerebral Palsy Alliance. At the heart of our campaign is celebrating the stories of our alliance of great minds – our clients, employees, researchers, donors, advocates, tech entrepreneurs and supporters. These stories are about achievement, possibility and hope. cummins&partners have done a great job in bringing this campaign to life.”

Sophie Lander, national managing director, cummins&partners, added, “We are extremely proud to launch the CPA brand campaign, it’s a powerful piece that really delivers the possibility of human potential. Our teams worked very closely together, and we are so proud to share this work that we hope will truly make a difference. ”

Heath Collins, creative director, cummins&partners, said, “This has been an extremely rewarding experience for all of us at cummins&partners, we’ve had the awesome opportunity to work closely with the families, researchers and all the brilliant minds that make CPA possible. It’s a privilege to be a small part of such an inspiring movement.”

Cummins&partners integrated creative and media teams worked on the campaign, which launches across the Channel 9 network across TV, BVOD, Radio and Digital from July 12.

Credits:

cummins&partners

Creative Creative Officer: Sean Cummins

Global CEO: Michael McConville

National Managing Director: Sophie Lander

National Creative Director: Heath Collins

Associate Creative Director: Chris Ching

Copywriter: Catherine Risbey

Art Director: Isabella Novak

Group Business Director: Sara Stevenson

Head of Media: Luke Maher

Media Director: Carla Bradshaw

Media Analyst: Nik Chandran

Media Executive: Renee Julian

Account Manager: Abby Johnson

Account Executive: Samantha Vo

Brand Strategist: Meg Andrews

Integrated Producer: Amy Simmons

Head of Art: Rowan Hammerton

Illustrator: Alice Tran

Studio Manager: Emma Shaw

Senior Retoucher: Ed Croll

Editor (cutdowns): Aloysius Teo

Cerebral Palsy Alliance

Chief Executive Officer: Rob White

General Manager – Marketing & Communications: Dyranda Hortle

Corporate and Stakeholder Communications Head: Sally Durrant

Marketing Communications Manager: Michelle Gocher

Marketing Content: Tina Wild​​

Production

Production Company: Buddy Films

Director: Harry Sanna

Executive Producer: Sue Walker

DOP: Jordan Maddocks

Production Manager: Rachael Dore

Edit

ARC Edit

Editor: James Ashbolt

Grade: Winnie O’Neil

Music and Sound

Rumble

Sound Engineer: Dan William