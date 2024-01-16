CEO Behind Snoop Dogg’s “Quitting Smoke” Ad Sacked After Campaign Proves Total Disaster

The boss of the company behind Snoop Dogg’s recent “I’m quitting smoke” campaign has moved on after the prank marketing stunt proved a financial disaster.

Back in November, the infamous rapper, famed for his love of marijuana, shocked the world when he declared he was “giving up the smoke”. Read B&T’s original reporting of the campaign HERE.

But the joke was on us and the whole thing unraveled as a marketing stunt for Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pits.

Solo Stove enlisted Mr Dogg as its official “smokesman” and released a TVC via The Martin Agency that revealed his hatred of smoke (in this instance, the barbecue variety.)

Alas, the campaign proved a disaster – and that’s despite widespread PR – and now the man responsible, Solo Stove CEO John Merris, has been shown the door.

At the time Merris declared on his LinkedIn page the stunt “will go down as one of the best”.

However, the Solo Stove board thought otherwise and promptly sent Merris packing.

Interim CFO Andrea Tarbox revealed in a statement: “While our unique marketing campaigns raised brand awareness of Solo Stove to an expanded and new audience of consumers, it did not lead to the sales lift that we had planned, which, combined with the increased marketing investments, negatively impacted our EBITDA.”

In a farewell note to social media, Merris said he was “deeply grateful I am for five amazing years at Solo Stove. I couldn’t have laid out a better experience during this period of my life.”

He added: “All of that to say, it’s been an incredible ride. In every business that’s ever existed, there comes a time when one chapter closes and another one opens. And while it’s bittersweet, the time has come for me to pass the baton to the next leader.”