Cedar Mill Group Acquires Secure Events And Assets (SEAA), Launches Cedar Mill Productions

Winarch Capital-owned Cedar Mill Group has acquired Australian security and event services provider, Secure Events and Assets (SEAA), from its founders Jim and Tara Fidler, with both executives opting to remain with the company.

SEAA delivers security solutions to major venues and events with services including site and asset protection, crowd control, concierge, front of house, cash handling, Responsible Service of Alcohol management, and access control and VIP management.

SEAA also provides facilitation of event public safety, crowd management and risk, occupational health and safety and risk management, personal security, and venue liaison and training.

SEAA marks the second major acquisition by Cedar Mill Group following the purchase of Humm Events in 2021 under the leadership of CEO, Kyle McKendry.

McKendry continues to lead Humm Events, along with the planned multi-million-dollar Cedar Mill Hunter Valley and Cedar Mill Lake Macquarie tourism precincts.

McKendry said the acquisition of SEAA marks another exciting moment for Cedar Mill Group.

“Jim and Tara, and their team, bring over 15 years of experience handling some of the country’s biggest events and providing asset protection across the country. They have an admirable reputation for reliable and ethical delivery. We are thrilled to welcome them on board and very much look forward to working alongside their skilled team in future opportunities,” he said.

On any given day, SEAA — which was founded by the Fidler’s in 2007 — has the manpower to provide over 500 event security staff working at many nationally significant landmarks such as Sydney Motorsport Park, RAC Arena, ICC Sydney, The Sydney Opera House, Royal Botanic Gardens, Sydney Showgrounds, Taronga Park Zoo, and the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

SEAA also brings management experience from across the globe: Olympic Games (London 2012); Commonwealth Games (Glasgow 2014); World Cup Cricket 2019; and Glastonbury.

Cedar Mill Group has also today announced a brand new division, Cedar Mill Productions, offering premium turn-key audiovisual solutions for its clients. Cedar Mill Productions is led by acclaimed cinematographer and director Andy Gallagher with more than 15 years experience.

Gallagher has delivered successful content across large creative campaigns for brands such as Aldi, Visit NSW, Yancoal, Asus, and Sony, with a new suite of services includes TV commercials, short films, documentaries, safety and educational films, event coverage, podcast creation, and immersive and interactive virtual reality productions.

Cedar Mill Group last year announced that it had acquired one of the Hunter Valley wine region’s premium development sites for its second purpose-built outdoor amphitheatre and tourism project Cedar Mill Hunter Valley, expected to open in 2023 at a cost of $107 million.

It follows the previously announced $235 million redevelopment of Morisset Golf Course, to be known as Cedar Mill Lake Macquarie, with plans for a 30,000 person concert venue, cafes and restaurants, accommodation and Australia’s largest aquatic play park.

The new additions further cement Cedar Mill Group’s plans to play a major role in the return of live events and tourism after a challenging period following international and state border closures, and unpredictable lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.