Cashrewards Sets Out Stall For New CMO

Anthony Seymour-Walsh has set the criteria he’s looking for Cashreward’s new CMO to fill.

In a LinkedIn post, the rewards program CEO said that he was looking for an “innovative, customer-focused CMO” who can help the business continue to grow.

“We are continuing to scale at significant pace and need a creative and commercially astute marketer to help us revolutionise the cashback landscape in Australia. We have incredible backing and the autonomy to innovate to win,” he added.

“Our CMO will be a key part of our ELT and help shape the future of Cashrewards, including our new retail media offering, Circuit.”

Nicole Bardsley had been Cashrewards CMO for a little over two years until she moved to become the head of marketing ANZ for Uber and Uber Eats in February.