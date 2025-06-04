AdvertisingNewsletter

Cartology Extends Haben Partnership With Westpoint Shopping Centre

Cartology has extended its multi-year partnership with retail property partner Haben, announcing a long-term agreement for the Small and Large format Retail Out of Home representation at Westpoint Shopping Centre in Blacktown.

The partnership sees Cartology develop, manage and operate over 50 small and large format screens at one of Western Sydney’s biggest shopping centres.

Westpoint is a primary shopping and entertainment precinct in Western Sydney, attracting over 18 million visits annually. The centre has over 280 specialty stores in addition to supermarkets and discount department stores including Aldi, BIG W, Coles, Kmart, Target and Woolworths.

“We are incredibly pleased to extend our valued partnership with the team at Haben. As part of the Woolworths Group, we have a long history with Westpoint and a deep understanding of customers in and around the precinct. The addition of this high performing centre complements our network of over 3,400 retail Out of Home screens nationally, providing brands with the opportunity to connect with customers for a compelling brand experience, all powered by rich insights,” said Cartology’s head of commercial partnerships (ROOH) Greg Power.

“Our team have been working with Cartology for a number of years now and we’re all excited to be deepening our relationship. With their retail expertise and unwavering commitment to customer-centricity, the partnership was a natural fit. It truly is rooted in a shared 100% retail and customer-focussed ethos,” said Haben’s national manager, commercial partnerships and revenue Courtney Ross.

The partnership announcement follows the growth of Cartology’s retail video network of over 19,000 screens.

