Cartelux Nabs Kristin Harder As Head Of Strategy And Partnerships From Audi
By Solomon Nivison-Smith
Australian ad tech company Cartelux has named Kristin Harder as its new global head of strategy and partnerships, following a nine-year stint as global head of media manager at Audi.

The new role sees Kristin in charge of launching marketing initiatives and growing the business’ global partnership networks.

The move concludes a nine-year tenure at Audi, where she managed marketing communication, events & sponsorship for China, growing her responsibilities over time until she became global head of sales media.

Kristin joins a senior management team of automotive veterans at Cartelux, including global industry lead automotive Raoul Picello, general manager EMEA Herve Genin, global general manager Patrick Doble, and chief financial officer Stephen Burns.

Kristin welcomed the opportunity to apply her international experience to the fast-paced startup world, adding that “Cartelux is targeting a long-standing pain point within global campaign management by integrating retail networks seamlessly into the campaign and media buying process.”

“I have seen first-hand the critical divide that often lies between OEM and retail networks, in particular in digital advertising. Maximising synergies is critical for reaching in-market audiences at the right time and place. Cartelux has truly innovated this space by offering a simple, time and cost-efficient platform solution.”

Cartelux founder and CEO Josh Williams added: “Kristin’s global experience, understanding of the most complex automotive retail environment, combined with her global marketing and media background is a perfect fit for the company. I am delighted to have her on board to grow the business together.”

