Carly Yanco Steps Up As ING Australia CMO Following Danielle Hamilton Exit

Carly Yanco has been appointed as the chief marketing officer (CMO) of ING Australia following the departure of Danielle Hamilton after nearly three years in the post.

Yanco, who joined the business in May 2019 as head of brand and has spent the last 18 months as chief of staff, was promoted in June.

Prior to ING, Yanco worked for J Walter Thompson Worldwide for four-and-a-half years, rising up to head of strategy. Her resume also includes more than eight years with Burson-Marsteller.

Hamilton, who an ING spokesperson confirmed left a few months ago, joined ING Australia as head of brand and marketing before rising to CMO in July 2022.

She was previously with Samsung Australia for 18 months as marketing director, returning to Australia from New York after three years with Chobani. She also worked agency-side for the likes of Anomaly and Ogilvy & Mather in the US.

Hamilton’s departure is not the only recent change made to the ING marketing team. Last week, Luke Tucker confirmed he had been appointed the new head of product and customer marketing.

He’s spent the last 18 months as a marketing and CX business advisor with Salesforce, and previously held senior marketing and brand roles with Citi. He also has agency-side experience, working as an account director for DDB Group Australia and McCann Worldgroup.

ING declined to comment on reports of a wider restructure of the marketing team.