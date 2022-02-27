Carlton Draught & TLA Worldwide Join Forces To Help Local Footy Clubs In Need
Carlton Draught and TLA Worldwide have today launched a new campaign showing AFL legends being recruited to play for local grassroots football clubs across Victoria.
“The Carlton Draft” was created by TLA Worldwide’s creative and strategy team, and aims to help local clubs recover from the toughest period in recent memory, bringing together Victorian communities and encouraging them to come to support local footy as eight AFL heroes join their teams.The concept will see “draft commissioner” and three-time premiership player, Jonathan Brown headline the playing pool, with some of the AFL’s finest answering the call to arms.
This already includes three-time premiership player, Jarryd Roughead, four-time goal of the year winner, Eddie Betts (featured image, centre), recently retired Demon and 300-gamer Nathan Jones (left), and 2010 Collingwood premiership player, Dale Thomas (right).www.thecarltondraft.com.au. Entries close March 27 with eight lucky clubs to be announced in early April. The Carlton Draft will be broadcast live on Fox Footy on April 27, with matchdays to commence from April 30. Winning clubs will get a unique matchday experience when the community unites to watch an AFL legend play alongside the local legends. Credits GM Creative and Strategy: Sam Fleming Creative Director: Tom Meredith Senior Strategist & Project Manager: Jake Syslo Director: Guy Martin Director: Jack Ryan Production Lead: Zain Khan Production Lead: Will Marshall Group Account Director: Ben Edmonds Project Manager: James Pennycuick Project Manager: Hayley Giarrusso PR and Communications Lead: Patrick Lucarelli Art Director: Tyson Zeinstra“The Carlton Draft” continues the beer brand’s long tradition of supporting grassroots footy clubs, with the ex-AFL stars lacing their boots once again for a local club for one match in their regular 2022 home-and-away season. On behalf of Carlton & United Breweries (CUB), TLA has project-led the campaign across ideation, creative, talent and community engagement, content and digital production as well as PR and communications. “Carlton Draught has long been the beer of the AFL – we have played in everything from content, broadcast, activation and promotion,” said CUB’s director of classic and premium domestic brands, Hayden Turner. “This year we wanted to deliver a truly integrated campaign that brings together all the above, in a way that gives value back to the local community. “TLA has helped us build something special. “The Carlton Draft” is a community first campaign, that allows us to maintain our brand voice. “We couldn’t be prouder of “The Carlton Draft” and eagerly anticipate its impact on the clubs involved and the wider grassroots footy community in 2022.” TLA general manager – client management and partnerships, Paul Malina added, “”The Carlton Draf”t has been a massive team effort between TLA and our partner’s CUB, the AFL and Fox Footy. “TLA’s entire business has come together to dream up this concept and make it a reality, and we are appreciative of CUB continuing to give us the license to be brave and green-light ground-breaking campaigns for over ten years now. “Connecting brands, fans and supporting community sport are part of TLA’s DNA and we hope people will enjoy seeing what “The Carlton Draft” brings to their local footy club games and their screens while helping community footy get back on its feet after a rough few years.” Entries for local footy clubs across Victoria are now open. To nominate a club for The Carlton Draft, head to
